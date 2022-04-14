ICT (ICT) Tokenomics Discover key insights into ICT (ICT), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

ICT (ICT) Information ICTech is an open-source public blockchain network based on efficiency, programmability, developers, participation, and decentralization. As the world's first heterogeneous smart contract network, we are fully compatible with most of the major smart-contract blockchains thanks to the 4 different interoperable technologies built in. Moreover, our platform supports distributed computing and distributed storage, delving into decentralized data and computing power for AI model training, guided by fractal principles. Official Website: https://ictech.plus/ Block Explorer: https://explorer1.ictech.plus Buy ICT Now!

ICT (ICT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for ICT (ICT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 700.00M Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 35.09M All-Time High: $ 1.31 All-Time Low: $ 0.019190999425412084 Current Price: $ 0.05013

ICT (ICT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of ICT (ICT) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of ICT tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many ICT tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand ICT's tokenomics, explore ICT token's live price!

