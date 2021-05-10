Internet Computer (ICP) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Internet Computer (ICP), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Internet Computer (ICP) Information The Internet Computer provides the first true "World Computer" that can run any Web 2.0 system or service, and web3 services, entirely on-the-blockchain, including demanding web3 social media, without any need for centralized traditional IT such as cloud computing services. On the Internet Computer, services like social networks can be completely controlled by community DAOs, because they run entirely from the blockchain, with the aim of making users owners and part of the team, and enabling decentralized fundraising and more sophisticated tokenization. The blockchain hosts advanced smart contracts with ground-breaking new features, which include securely serving interactive web experiences directly to end users, processing and storing data with efficiency comparable to traditional IT, and directly creating transactions on other blockchains, such as Bitcoin. Official Website: https://internetcomputer.org/ Whitepaper: https://internetcomputer.org/whitepaper.pdf Block Explorer: https://dashboard.internetcomputer.org/

Internet Computer (ICP) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Internet Computer (ICP), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 2.83B $ 2.83B $ 2.83B Total Supply: -- -- -- Circulating Supply: $ 536.22M $ 536.22M $ 536.22M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): -- -- -- All-Time High: $ 500 $ 500 $ 500 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 5.27 $ 5.27 $ 5.27 Learn more about Internet Computer (ICP) price

In-Depth Token Structure of Internet Computer (ICP) Dive deeper into how ICP tokens are issued, allocated, and unlocked. This section highlights key aspects of the token's economic structure: utility, incentives, and vesting. Issuance Mechanism Initial Supply : The initial total token supply of ICP was 469 million.

: The initial total token supply of ICP was 469 million. Inflationary Rewards : The total supply has increased to approximately 519 million (as of May 28, 2024) through two main inflationary reward mechanisms: Node Provider Rewards : Inflationary ICP rewards are used to compensate node providers, determined by the Network Nervous System (NNS). Governance Rewards : ICP holders who stake tokens in neurons and participate in governance receive rewards, which are also inflationary.

: The total supply has increased to approximately 519 million (as of May 28, 2024) through two main inflationary reward mechanisms: Allocation Mechanism Allocation Recipient % Allocation Unlocking Mechanism Unlock Start Date Unlock Granularity Amount per Period Unique Unlock Periods DFINITY Foundation 23.86% 100% unlocked at TGE 2021-05-10 instant 126,684,670 1 Team Members 18% 100% unlocked at TGE 2021-05-10 instant 95,571,000 1 Early Contributors 9.5% 100% unlocked at TGE 2021-05-10 instant 50,440,250 1 Internet Computer Association 4.26% 100% unlocked at TGE 2021-05-10 instant 22,618,470 1 Strategic Partnerships 3.79% 100% unlocked at TGE 2021-05-10 instant 20,123,005 1 Advisors and Other Third-Parties 2.4% 100% unlocked at TGE 2021-05-10 instant 12,742,800 1 Node Operators 0.22% 100% unlocked at TGE 2021-05-10 instant 1,168,090 1 Initial Community and Developer 0.48% 100% unlocked at TGE 2021-05-10 instant 2,548,560 1 Community Airdrop 0.8% 1 month cliff, then 12-month vesting 2021-06-10 monthly 4,247,600 12 Pre-Sale 4.96% 1 month cliff, then 12-month vesting 2021-06-10 monthly 26,335,120 12 TGE: Token Generation Event Usage and Incentive Mechanism Governance : ICP is staked in "neurons" via the NNS application. Staked ICP must be locked for a minimum of 6 months and a maximum of 8 years to receive voting power and propose governance changes. Voting power is determined by the amount of ICP staked, the length of the dissolve delay (lock period), and the age of the neuron (how long it has been staked). Rewards are distributed to neuron holders for participating in governance.

: ICP is staked in "neurons" via the NNS application. Staked ICP must be locked for a minimum of 6 months and a maximum of 8 years to receive voting power and propose governance changes. Network Operations : ICP can be converted into "cycles," which are used to pay for computation and storage on the network (fueling canisters, the Internet Computer's smart contracts).

: ICP can be converted into "cycles," which are used to pay for computation and storage on the network (fueling canisters, the Internet Computer's smart contracts). Ecosystem Utility: ICP is used in dapps, for NFT purchases, tipping, and other ecosystem activities. Locking Mechanism Staking in Neurons : ICP holders can lock tokens in neurons for governance participation. Minimum Lock : 6 months (grants a 1.06x dissolve delay bonus) Maximum Lock : 8 years (grants a 2x dissolve delay bonus) Age Bonus : Up to 1.25x for neurons locked for 4 years or more

: ICP holders can lock tokens in neurons for governance participation. Neuron Commands: Users can start or stop dissolving (unlocking) at any time, increase the dissolve delay, or disburse ICP once the lock period ends. Unlocking Time Immediate Unlocks : Most allocations (DFINITY Foundation, Team, Early Contributors, etc.) were unlocked 100% at TGE (May 10, 2021).

: Most allocations (DFINITY Foundation, Team, Early Contributors, etc.) were unlocked 100% at TGE (May 10, 2021). Vested Allocations : Community Airdrop and Pre-Sale had a 1-month cliff followed by 12 months of monthly vesting, starting June 10, 2021.

: Community Airdrop and Pre-Sale had a 1-month cliff followed by 12 months of monthly vesting, starting June 10, 2021. Staked ICP: Unlocking is determined by the dissolve delay set by the user (6 months to 8 years). Once the dissolve delay reaches zero, the neuron can be disbursed and ICP withdrawn. Summary Table Mechanism Details Issuance Initial supply + inflationary rewards (node provider & governance rewards) Allocation See detailed table above Usage Governance (staking, voting), network operations (cycles), ecosystem utility Incentives Governance rewards, node provider rewards Locking Neurons: 6 months to 8 years, with dissolve delay and age bonuses Unlocking TGE for most, 1-month cliff + 12-month vesting for some, user-defined for staked ICP Key Takeaways: ICP's economics are designed to incentivize long-term participation in governance and network operation.

The locking and unlocking mechanisms are flexible, allowing users to choose their commitment period and corresponding rewards.

Most tokens were unlocked at launch, with a minority subject to vesting schedules.

Ongoing inflation supports network security and governance participation.

Internet Computer (ICP) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Internet Computer (ICP) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of ICP tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many ICP tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

