Impossible Cloud Net (ICNT) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Impossible Cloud Net (ICNT), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

Impossible Cloud Net (ICNT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Impossible Cloud Net (ICNT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: -- -- -- Total Supply: $ 700.00M $ 700.00M $ 700.00M Circulating Supply: -- -- -- FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 182.34M $ 182.34M $ 182.34M All-Time High: $ 1 $ 1 $ 1 All-Time Low: -- -- -- Current Price: $ 0.26048 $ 0.26048 $ 0.26048

Impossible Cloud Net (ICNT) Information Official Website: https://www.icn.global/ Whitepaper: https://www.icn.global/docs Block Explorer: https://basescan.org/token/0xE0Cd4cAcDdcBF4f36e845407CE53E87717b6601d

Impossible Cloud Net (ICNT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Impossible Cloud Net (ICNT) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of ICNT tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many ICNT tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand ICNT's tokenomics, explore ICNT token's live price!

