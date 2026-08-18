Impossible Cloud Net (ICNT) Technical Analysis Today The Impossible Cloud Net Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into ICNT's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Impossible Cloud Net's analysis below. Sign Up

Impossible Cloud Net (ICNT) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.12709 -- -6.83% -18.52% -59.53%

Impossible Cloud Net Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Impossible Cloud Net across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Sell Sell 14 Neutral 6 Buy 6 Moving Averages : Strong Sell Sell 12 Neutral 2 Buy 0 Technical Indicators : Buy Sell 2 Neutral 4 Buy 6 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.1273 0.1272 R2 0.1272 0.1272 R1 0.1272 0.1272 PP 0.1271 0.1271 S1 0.1271 0.1271 S2 0.127 0.1271 S3 0.127 0.127

Impossible Cloud Net Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -0.23M $4.29 M $4.52 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.01M 3-Day Active Buys $0.06 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.05 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.00M 7-Day Active Buys $0.12 M 7-Day Active Sells $0.12 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. Impossible Cloud Net Capital Flow Net Inflow ICNTUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-18 -$0.02 M 0.13 2026-08-17 $0.00 M 0.13 2026-08-16 $0.00 M 0.13 2026-08-15 $0.02 M 0.13 2026-08-14 -$0.01 M 0.14 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade Impossible Cloud Net (ICNT) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live Impossible Cloud Net price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume ICNT / USDT $0.12709 $0.12709 $0.12709 -1.35% 458.11K (USDT) Trade