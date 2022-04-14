ICB Network (ICBX) Tokenomics Discover key insights into ICB Network (ICBX), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

ICB Network (ICBX) Information ICBX is a fast, scalable, and EVM-compatible Layer‑1 blockchain with strong PoS security, DAO governance, and interoperability. It supports a wide range of applications with a growing ecosystem and clear roadmap toward sustainability. Official Website: https://www.icb.network/ Whitepaper: https://docs.icb.network/developer-docs/white-paper Block Explorer: https://icbscan.io/tx/0x989dfbba2edec8c8f78cb3b1f4e2bae310b7c70a90c722d3fd4c3a778b98bb81 Buy ICBX Now!

ICB Network (ICBX) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Market Cap: $ 7.34M
Total Supply: $ 100.00B
Circulating Supply: $ 19.29B
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 38.05M
All-Time High: $ 0.0004873
All-Time Low: $ 0.000043342386939507
Current Price: $ 0.0003805

ICB Network (ICBX) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of ICB Network (ICBX) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of ICBX tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many ICBX tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand ICBX's tokenomics, explore ICBX token's live price!

