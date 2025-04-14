What is Horizon Protocol (HZN)

Horizon Protocol is a new DeFi platform that facilitates the on-chain trading of synthetic assets that represent the real economy. Horizon Protocol seeks to provide exposure to real-world assets risk/return profiles via smart contracts on the blockchain.

Horizon Protocol Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Horizon Protocol, Bitcoin, or Ethereum.

Horizon Protocol Price History

Tracing HZN's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time.

How to buy Horizon Protocol (HZN)

HZN to Local Currencies

Horizon Protocol Resource

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Horizon Protocol What is the price of Horizon Protocol (HZN) today? The live price of Horizon Protocol (HZN) is 0.003902 USD . What is the market cap of Horizon Protocol (HZN)? The current market cap of Horizon Protocol is $ 471.00K USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of HZN by its real-time market price of 0.003902 USD . What is the circulating supply of Horizon Protocol (HZN)? The current circulating supply of Horizon Protocol (HZN) is 120.71M USD . What was the highest price of Horizon Protocol (HZN)? As of 2025-04-14 , the highest price of Horizon Protocol (HZN) is 1.99 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Horizon Protocol (HZN)? The 24-hour trading volume of Horizon Protocol (HZN) is $ 39.72K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

