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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Hyperlane, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Hyperlane, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

More About HYPER

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Hyperlane (HYPER) Technical Analysis Today

Hyperlane (HYPER) Technical Analysis Today

The Hyperlane Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into HYPER's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Hyperlane's analysis below.

Hyperlane (HYPER) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.06125---4.85%-12.07%-47.85%
Know more about Hyperlane Price

Hyperlane Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Hyperlane across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Sell
Sell 18
Neutral 1
Buy 7
Moving Averages:Strong SellSell 14Neutral 0Buy 0
Technical Indicators:BuySell 4Neutral 1Buy 7
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.06117
0.06116
R2
0.06116
0.06114
R1
0.06113
0.06113
PP
0.06112
0.06112
S1
0.06109
0.0611
S2
0.06108
0.06109
S3
0.06105
0.06108

Hyperlane Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-0.81M
$7.99 M
$8.80 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.00M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.04 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.04 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.00M
7-Day Active Buys
$0.17 M
7-Day Active Sells
$0.17 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Hyperlane Capital Flow

Net InflowHYPERUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-18-$0.07 M0.06
2026-08-17$0.03 M0.06
2026-08-16-$0.02 M0.06
2026-08-15-$0.10 M0.06
2026-08-14-$0.05 M0.06

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about Hyperlane

Trade Hyperlane (HYPER) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Hyperlane price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
HYPER/USDT
$0.06125
$0.06125$0.06125
-2.76%
940.98K (USDT)
HYPER/USDC
$0.06117
$0.06117$0.06117
-2.94%
893.79K (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

HYPER-to-USD Calculator

Amount

HYPER
HYPER
USD
USD

1 HYPER = 0.06125 USD