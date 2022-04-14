Hyperliquid (HYPE) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Hyperliquid (HYPE), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Hyperliquid (HYPE) Information Hyperliquid is a performant blockchain built with the vision of a fully onchain open financial system. Liquidity, user applications, and trading activity synergize on a unified platform that will ultimately house all of finance. Official Website: https://hyperliquid.xyz/ Whitepaper: https://hyperliquid.gitbook.io/hyperliquid-docs Block Explorer: https://app.hyperliquid.xyz/explorer/token/0x0d01dc56dcaaca66ad901c959b4011ec

Hyperliquid (HYPE) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Hyperliquid (HYPE), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 12.93B $ 12.93B $ 12.93B Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 333.93M $ 333.93M $ 333.93M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 38.72B $ 38.72B $ 38.72B All-Time High: $ 80 $ 80 $ 80 All-Time Low: $ 3.2002764730895623 $ 3.2002764730895623 $ 3.2002764730895623 Current Price: $ 38.72 $ 38.72 $ 38.72 Learn more about Hyperliquid (HYPE) price

Hyperliquid (HYPE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Hyperliquid (HYPE) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of HYPE tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many HYPE tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand HYPE's tokenomics, explore HYPE token's live price!

