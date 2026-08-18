Hyperliquid (HYPE) Technical Analysis Today
Hyperliquid (HYPE) Price Change
|Current Price
|24H
|7 Days
|30 Days
|90 Days
|$59.39
|--
|+7.84%
|-3.15%
|+19.40%
AI Daily Analysis for Hyperliquid
Hyperliquid Analysis Today 2026-08-18
- Short-term: Negative funding rates coupled with dominant active buying suggest that pullbacks will find support
- Long-term: Institutional accumulation and ETF inflows are resonating, driving an upward trend
- Recommendation: Build positions by buying the dip in batches; strictly control leverage and set stop-losses
Hyperliquid Analysis Yesterday 2026-08-17
- Short-term: Net capital outflow and declining long/short ratio put short-term pressure on the market
- Long-term: Institutional accumulation combined with ETF inflows indicates strong fundamentals
- Recommendation: Wait for stabilization signals; accumulate in batches at lower levels while managing position size
Hyperliquid Technical Indicators
Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Hyperliquid across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.
|Moving Averages:
|Strong Sell
|Sell 13
|Neutral 0
|Buy 1
|Technical Indicators:
|Buy
|Sell 3
|Neutral 1
|Buy 8
Hyperliquid Market Signals
The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.
Hyperliquid Capital Flow
|History
|Net Inflow
|Price
|2026-08-18
|$0.18 M
|59.92
|2026-08-17
|$1.00 M
|59.29
|2026-08-16
|-$1.52 M
|57.45
|2026-08-15
|$0.90 M
|56.81
|2026-08-14
|-$2.59 M
|55.65
The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.
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Disclaimer
The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.