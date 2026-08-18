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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Hyperliquid, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Hyperliquid, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

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Hyperliquid (HYPE) Technical Analysis Today

Hyperliquid (HYPE) Technical Analysis Today

The Hyperliquid Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into HYPE's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Hyperliquid's analysis below.

Hyperliquid (HYPE) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$59.39--+7.84%-3.15%+19.40%
Know more about Hyperliquid Price

AI Daily Analysis for Hyperliquid

Hyperliquid Analysis Today 2026-08-18

  • Short-term: Negative funding rates coupled with dominant active buying suggest that pullbacks will find support
  • Long-term: Institutional accumulation and ETF inflows are resonating, driving an upward trend
  • Recommendation: Build positions by buying the dip in batches; strictly control leverage and set stop-losses

Hyperliquid Analysis Yesterday 2026-08-17

  • Short-term: Net capital outflow and declining long/short ratio put short-term pressure on the market
  • Long-term: Institutional accumulation combined with ETF inflows indicates strong fundamentals
  • Recommendation: Wait for stabilization signals; accumulate in batches at lower levels while managing position size

Hyperliquid Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Hyperliquid across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Sell
Sell 16
Neutral 1
Buy 9
Moving Averages:Strong SellSell 13Neutral 0Buy 1
Technical Indicators:BuySell 3Neutral 1Buy 8
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
59.4373
59.4046
R2
59.4046
59.3859
R1
59.3883
59.3743
PP
59.3556
59.3556
S1
59.3393
59.3369
S2
59.3066
59.3253
S3
59.2903
59.3066

Hyperliquid Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-20.02M
$123.65 M
$143.67 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
-6.47M
3-Day Active Buys
$298.56 M
3-Day Active Sells
$305.03 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
-10.82M
7-Day Active Buys
$705.68 M
7-Day Active Sells
$716.50 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Hyperliquid Capital Flow

Net InflowHYPEUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-18$0.18 M59.92
2026-08-17$1.00 M59.29
2026-08-16-$1.52 M57.45
2026-08-15$0.90 M56.81
2026-08-14-$2.59 M55.65

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about Hyperliquid

Trade Hyperliquid (HYPE) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Hyperliquid price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
HYPE/USDT
$59.39
$59.39$59.39
+0.27%
13.05K (USDT)
HYPE/USDC
$59.34
$59.34$59.34
+0.21%
1.23K (USDT)
HYPE/USD1
$59.4
$59.4$59.4
+0.15%
992.25 (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

HYPE-to-USD Calculator

Amount

HYPE
HYPE
USD
USD

1 HYPE = 59.39 USD