Hyperliquid (HYPE) Technical Analysis Today The Hyperliquid Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into HYPE's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Hyperliquid's analysis below. Sign Up

Hyperliquid (HYPE) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $59.39 -- +7.84% -3.15% +19.40%

AI Daily Analysis for Hyperliquid HYPE Analysis Today HYPE Analysis Yesterday Hyperliquid Analysis Today 2026-08-18 Short-term: Negative funding rates coupled with dominant active buying suggest that pullbacks will find support

Long-term: Institutional accumulation and ETF inflows are resonating, driving an upward trend

Recommendation: Build positions by buying the dip in batches; strictly control leverage and set stop-losses Short-term: Negative funding rates coupled with dominant active buying suggest that pullbacks will find support

Long-term: Institutional accumulation and ETF inflows are resonating, driving an upward trend

Recommendation: Build positions by buying the dip in batches; strictly control leverage and set stop-losses Hyperliquid Analysis Yesterday 2026-08-17 Short-term: Net capital outflow and declining long/short ratio put short-term pressure on the market

Long-term: Institutional accumulation combined with ETF inflows indicates strong fundamentals

Recommendation: Wait for stabilization signals; accumulate in batches at lower levels while managing position size Short-term: Net capital outflow and declining long/short ratio put short-term pressure on the market

Long-term: Institutional accumulation combined with ETF inflows indicates strong fundamentals

Recommendation: Wait for stabilization signals; accumulate in batches at lower levels while managing position size

Hyperliquid Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Hyperliquid across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Sell Sell 16 Neutral 1 Buy 9 Moving Averages : Strong Sell Sell 13 Neutral 0 Buy 1 Technical Indicators : Buy Sell 3 Neutral 1 Buy 8 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 59.4373 59.4046 R2 59.4046 59.3859 R1 59.3883 59.3743 PP 59.3556 59.3556 S1 59.3393 59.3369 S2 59.3066 59.3253 S3 59.2903 59.3066

Hyperliquid Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -20.02M $123.65 M $143.67 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference -6.47M 3-Day Active Buys $298.56 M 3-Day Active Sells $305.03 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference -10.82M 7-Day Active Buys $705.68 M 7-Day Active Sells $716.50 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. Hyperliquid Capital Flow Net Inflow HYPEUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-18 $0.18 M 59.92 2026-08-17 $1.00 M 59.29 2026-08-16 -$1.52 M 57.45 2026-08-15 $0.90 M 56.81 2026-08-14 -$2.59 M 55.65 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade Hyperliquid (HYPE) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live Hyperliquid price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume HYPE / USDT $59.39 $59.39 $59.39 +0.27% 13.05K (USDT) Trade HYPE / USDC $59.34 $59.34 $59.34 +0.21% 1.23K (USDT) Trade HYPE / USD1 $59.4 $59.4 $59.4 +0.15% 992.25 (USDT) Trade