$0.002619
-0.83%(1D)

The current price of Hund on Sol (HUND) today is 0.002619 USD with a current market cap of $ 1.04M USD. HUND to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Hund on Sol Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 27.17K USD
- Hund on Sol price change within the day is -0.83%
- It has a circulating supply of 396.59M USD

HUND Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Hund on Sol for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.00002192-0.83%
30 Days$ -0.000593-18.47%
60 Days$ -0.003006-53.44%
90 Days$ -0.008809-77.09%
Hund on Sol Price Change Today

Today, HUND recorded a change of $ -0.00002192 (-0.83%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Hund on Sol 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.000593 (-18.47%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Hund on Sol 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, HUND saw a change of $ -0.003006 (-53.44%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Hund on Sol 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.008809 (-77.09%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

HUND Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Hund on Sol: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

-3.00%

-0.83%

-7.03%

HUND Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

What is Hund on Sol (HUND)

HUND is a meme coin project launched on the Solana blockchain, drawing inspiration from the universally admired German Shepherd dog breed, renowned for its loyalty, intelligence, and versatility. The project aims to encapsulate these characteristics into a digital asset that fosters a community of enthusiasts and meme lovers, bridging the gap between cryptocurrency and digital art through a vibrant ecosystem centred around German Shepherd memes.

Hund on Sol is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Hund on Sol investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check HUND staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Hund on Sol on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Hund on Sol Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Hund on Sol, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of HUND? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Hund on Sol price prediction page.

Hund on Sol Price History

Tracing HUND's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing HUND's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Hund on Sol price history page.

How to buy Hund on Sol (HUND)

HUND to Local Currencies

1 HUND to VND
67.153779
1 HUND to AUD
A$0.00413802
1 HUND to GBP
0.00196425
1 HUND to EUR
0.00230472
1 HUND to USD
$0.002619
1 HUND to MYR
RM0.01154979
1 HUND to TRY
0.09960057
1 HUND to JPY
¥0.37483128
1 HUND to RUB
0.21538656
1 HUND to INR
0.22536495
1 HUND to IDR
Rp44.38982385
1 HUND to KRW
3.72544893
1 HUND to PHP
0.14941395
1 HUND to EGP
￡E.0.13354281
1 HUND to BRL
R$0.01534734
1 HUND to CAD
C$0.00364041
1 HUND to BDT
0.31818231
1 HUND to NGN
4.20383547
1 HUND to UAH
0.10811232
1 HUND to VES
Bs0.185949
1 HUND to PKR
Rs0.7346295
1 HUND to KZT
1.35627534
1 HUND to THB
฿0.08797221
1 HUND to TWD
NT$0.08480322
1 HUND to AED
د.إ0.00961173
1 HUND to CHF
Fr0.00212139
1 HUND to HKD
HK$0.02029725
1 HUND to MAD
.د.م0.02425194
1 HUND to MXN
$0.0526419

Hund on Sol Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Hund on Sol, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Hund on Sol Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Hund on Sol

