Huma Finance (HUMA) Technical Analysis Today The Huma Finance Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into HUMA's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Huma Finance's analysis below. Sign Up

Huma Finance (HUMA) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.02073 -- +4.69% -9.80% -2.82%

Huma Finance Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Huma Finance across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Neutral Sell 10 Neutral 6 Buy 10 Moving Averages : Sell Sell 8 Neutral 2 Buy 4 Technical Indicators : Buy Sell 2 Neutral 4 Buy 6 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.02075 0.02074 R2 0.02074 0.02073 R1 0.02073 0.02073 PP 0.02072 0.02072 S1 0.02071 0.02071 S2 0.0207 0.02071 S3 0.02069 0.0207

Huma Finance Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -0.06M $1.57 M $1.63 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.01M 3-Day Active Buys $0.11 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.11 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.01M 7-Day Active Buys $0.24 M 7-Day Active Sells $0.23 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. Huma Finance Capital Flow Net Inflow HUMAUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-18 $0.01 M 0.02 2026-08-17 $0.00 M 0.02 2026-08-16 $0.00 M 0.02 2026-08-15 -$0.04 M 0.02 2026-08-14 -$0.07 M 0.02 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade Huma Finance (HUMA) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live Huma Finance price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume HUMA / USDT $0.02073 $0.02073 $0.02073 +0.97% 2.61M (USDT) Trade HUMA / USDC $0.02074 $0.02074 $0.02074 +1.22% 2.51M (USDT) Trade