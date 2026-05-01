What is HUCH

Huch (HUCH) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Huch (HUCH), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Huch (HUCH) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Huch (HUCH), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 9.75K $ 9.75K $ 9.75K Total Supply: $ 999.91M $ 999.91M $ 999.91M Circulating Supply: $ 999.91M $ 999.91M $ 999.91M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 9.75K $ 9.75K $ 9.75K All-Time High: $ 0.01253648 $ 0.01253648 $ 0.01253648 All-Time Low: $ 0.00000934 $ 0.00000934 $ 0.00000934 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about Huch (HUCH) price Buy HUCH Now!

Huch (HUCH) Information Utility token for CS2 skin tokenization Official Website: https://www.huch.finance/

Huch (HUCH) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Huch (HUCH) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of HUCH tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many HUCH tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand HUCH's tokenomics, explore HUCH token's live price!

HUCH Price Prediction Want to know where HUCH might be heading? Our HUCH price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See HUCH token's Price Prediction now!

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