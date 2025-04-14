What is HashKey Platform (HSK)

HSK is the platform token of HashKey Group, and will be used across all HashKey businesses, covering global licensed exchanges, investment and asset management, tokenization, infrastructure services, and more. Additionally, HSK is the native token and gas token of HashKey Chain, an L2 public chain, empowering long-term growth of the ecosystem.

What is the price of HashKey Platform (HSK) today? The live price of HashKey Platform (HSK) is 0.4513 USD . What is the market cap of HashKey Platform (HSK)? The current market cap of HashKey Platform is $ 59.80M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of HSK by its real-time market price of 0.4513 USD . What is the circulating supply of HashKey Platform (HSK)? The current circulating supply of HashKey Platform (HSK) is 132.50M USD . What was the highest price of HashKey Platform (HSK)? As of 2025-04-14 , the highest price of HashKey Platform (HSK) is 2.5982 USD .

