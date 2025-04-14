What is Hippocrat (HPO)

Hippocrat is a project that aims to build a ‘global health data collection/utilization ecosystem’ through decentralized governance and an open collaboration structure. The Hippocrat token (HPO) is used within the ecosystem for data consumers to reward data providers (data subjects) for sharing their data. It also contributes to the project’s perpetual sustainability by being utilized in the operation of decentralized governance and open collaboration structures (DAO and protocol building).

Hippocrat Price Prediction

Hippocrat Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies.

Hippocrat Price History

Hippocrat Price History

Tracing HPO's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time.

HPO to Local Currencies

1 HPO to VND ₫ 1,098.71685 1 HPO to AUD A$ 0.067703 1 HPO to GBP ￡ 0.0321375 1 HPO to EUR € 0.0372795 1 HPO to USD $ 0.04285 1 HPO to MYR RM 0.1889685 1 HPO to TRY ₺ 1.630014 1 HPO to JPY ¥ 6.133549 1 HPO to RUB ₽ 3.5304115 1 HPO to INR ₹ 3.6838145 1 HPO to IDR Rp 726.2710775 1 HPO to KRW ₩ 60.8662825 1 HPO to PHP ₱ 2.441593 1 HPO to EGP ￡E. 2.1857785 1 HPO to BRL R$ 0.251101 1 HPO to CAD C$ 0.059133 1 HPO to BDT ৳ 5.2058465 1 HPO to NGN ₦ 68.7798205 1 HPO to UAH ₴ 1.768848 1 HPO to VES Bs 3.04235 1 HPO to PKR Rs 12.019425 1 HPO to KZT ₸ 22.190301 1 HPO to THB ฿ 1.4367605 1 HPO to TWD NT$ 1.3887685 1 HPO to AED د.إ 0.1572595 1 HPO to CHF Fr 0.0347085 1 HPO to HKD HK$ 0.3320875 1 HPO to MAD .د.م 0.396791 1 HPO to MXN $ 0.8634275

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Hippocrat What is the price of Hippocrat (HPO) today? The live price of Hippocrat (HPO) is 0.04285 USD . What is the market cap of Hippocrat (HPO)? The current market cap of Hippocrat is $ 44.34M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of HPO by its real-time market price of 0.04285 USD . What is the circulating supply of Hippocrat (HPO)? The current circulating supply of Hippocrat (HPO) is 1.03B USD . What was the highest price of Hippocrat (HPO)? As of 2025-04-14 , the highest price of Hippocrat (HPO) is 0.11998 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Hippocrat (HPO)? The 24-hour trading volume of Hippocrat (HPO) is $ 4.49K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

