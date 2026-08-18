Holo Token (HOT) Technical Analysis Today The Holo Token Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into HOT's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Holo Token's analysis below. Sign Up

Holo Token (HOT) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.0003269 -- -2.57% -6.95% -17.87%

Holo Token Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Holo Token across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Sell Sell 17 Neutral 3 Buy 6 Moving Averages : Strong Sell Sell 14 Neutral 0 Buy 0 Technical Indicators : Buy Sell 3 Neutral 3 Buy 6 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.0003265 0.0003265 R2 0.0003265 0.0003264 R1 0.0003264 0.0003264 PP 0.0003264 0.0003264 S1 0.0003263 0.0003263 S2 0.0003263 0.0003263 S3 0.0003262 0.0003263

Holo Token Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume 0.16M $2.58 M $2.42 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.01M 3-Day Active Buys $0.02 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.01 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.01M 7-Day Active Buys $0.08 M 7-Day Active Sells $0.07 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. Holo Token Capital Flow Net Inflow HOTUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-18 $0.00 M 0.00 2026-08-17 $0.01 M 0.00 2026-08-16 -$0.02 M 0.00 2026-08-15 $0.03 M 0.00 2026-08-14 -$0.01 M 0.00 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade Holo Token (HOT) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live Holo Token price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume HOT / USDT $0.0003269 $0.0003269 $0.0003269 -0.57% 166.06M (USDT) Trade