Hosky Token (HOSKY) Information Hosky Token ($HOSKY) was created due to the lack of low-quality meme tokens on the Cardano Ecosystem. We saw that such a great need existed and are here to fill that gaping hole as any good boy would. We bring aboslutely nothing other than low-quality memes, no financial value, no promises of mastiff gains, no mind-beagle-ing technology , just doggo memes. Official Website: https://hosky.io/ Whitepaper: https://hosky.io/assets/Brown-Paw-per-v0.69-Revision-420.pdf Block Explorer: https://cardanoscan.io/token/f03c3a145fc45a873d999e0ef0b594d681a2238e Buy HOSKY Now!

Hosky Token (HOSKY) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Hosky Token (HOSKY), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 16.05M $ 16.05M $ 16.05M Total Supply: $ 1,000.00T $ 1,000.00T $ 1,000.00T Circulating Supply: $ 228.00T $ 228.00T $ 228.00T FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 70.37M $ 70.37M $ 70.37M All-Time High: $ 0.000000550002 $ 0.000000550002 $ 0.000000550002 All-Time Low: $ 0.000000004215354442 $ 0.000000004215354442 $ 0.000000004215354442 Current Price: $ 0.000000070374 $ 0.000000070374 $ 0.000000070374 Learn more about Hosky Token (HOSKY) price

Hosky Token (HOSKY) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Hosky Token (HOSKY) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of HOSKY tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many HOSKY tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand HOSKY's tokenomics, explore HOSKY token's live price!

