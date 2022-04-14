Hooked Protocol (HOOK) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Hooked Protocol (HOOK), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Hooked Protocol (HOOK) Information Hooked Protocol is building the on-ramp layer for massive Web3 adoption, providing tailored Learn and Earn products and onboarding infrastructures for users and businesses to enter the new world of web3. Official Website: https://hooked.io/ Whitepaper: https://hooked-protocol.gitbook.io/hooked-protocol-whitepaper Block Explorer: https://bscscan.com/token/0xa260E12d2B924cb899AE80BB58123ac3fEE1E2F0

Hooked Protocol (HOOK) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Hooked Protocol (HOOK), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 25.04M Total Supply: -- Circulating Supply: $ 254.88M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): -- All-Time High: $ 4.0806 All-Time Low: $ 0.07833259635294688 Current Price: $ 0.09826

Hooked Protocol (HOOK) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Hooked Protocol (HOOK) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of HOOK tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many HOOK tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Hooked Protocol (HOOK) Price History Analysing the price history of HOOK helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis.

