What is Hooked Protocol (HOOK)

Hooked Protocol is building the on-ramp layer for massive Web3 adoption, providing tailored Learn and Earn products and onboarding infrastructures for users and businesses to enter the new world of web3.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Hooked Protocol What is the price of Hooked Protocol (HOOK) today? The live price of Hooked Protocol (HOOK) is 0.11242 USD . What is the market cap of Hooked Protocol (HOOK)? The current market cap of Hooked Protocol is $ 25.92M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of HOOK by its real-time market price of 0.11242 USD . What is the circulating supply of Hooked Protocol (HOOK)? The current circulating supply of Hooked Protocol (HOOK) is 230.58M USD . What was the highest price of Hooked Protocol (HOOK)? As of 2025-04-15 , the highest price of Hooked Protocol (HOOK) is 4.0806 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Hooked Protocol (HOOK)? The 24-hour trading volume of Hooked Protocol (HOOK) is $ 433.59K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

