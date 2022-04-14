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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Hoodrat, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Hoodrat, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

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Hoodrat (HOODRAT) Technical Analysis Today

Hoodrat (HOODRAT) Technical Analysis Today

The Hoodrat Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into HOODRAT's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Hoodrat's analysis below.

Hoodrat (HOODRAT) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.0022099--+108.55%-16.96%-44.76%
Know more about Hoodrat Price

Hoodrat Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Hoodrat across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Buy
Sell 9
Neutral 2
Buy 15
Moving Averages:BuySell 3Neutral 1Buy 10
Technical Indicators:NeutralSell 6Neutral 1Buy 5
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.002228
0.002227
R2
0.002227
0.002227
R1
0.002227
0.002227
PP
0.002226
0.002226
S1
0.002226
0.002226
S2
0.002225
0.002226
S3
0.002225
0.002225

Hoodrat Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
0.00M
$0.03 M
$0.03 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.00M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.04 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.04 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
-0.01M
7-Day Active Buys
$0.44 M
7-Day Active Sells
$0.45 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Hoodrat Capital Flow

Net InflowHOODRATUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about Hoodrat

Trade Hoodrat (HOODRAT) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Hoodrat price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
HOODRAT/USD1
$0.0022102
$0.0022102$0.0022102
-0.82%
22.74M (USDT)
HOODRAT/USDT
$0.0022099
$0.0022099$0.0022099
-1.84%
39.44M (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

HOODRAT-to-USD Calculator

Amount

HOODRAT
HOODRAT
USD
USD

1 HOODRAT = 0.0022099 USD