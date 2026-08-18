Hoodrat Price(HOODRAT)
The live Hoodrat (HOODRAT) price today is ￡ 0.0021127, with a 6.16% change over the past 24 hours. The current HOODRAT to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.0021127 per HOODRAT.
Hoodrat currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at --, with a circulating supply of -- HOODRAT. During the last 24 hours, HOODRAT traded between ￡ 0.0020633 (low) and ￡ 0.0029742 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.
In short-term performance, HOODRAT moved -9.00% in the last hour and +98.82% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 92.77K.
ROBINHOOD
The current Market Cap of Hoodrat is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 92.77K. The circulating supply of HOODRAT is --, with a total supply of --. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is --.
-9.00%
-6.16%
+98.82%
+98.82%
Track the price changes of Hoodrat for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (GBP)
|Change (%)
|Today
|￡ -0.00010124
|-6.16%
|30 Days
|￡ -0.0011883
|-36.00%
|60 Days
|￡ -0.0018873
|-47.19%
|90 Days
|￡ -0.0018873
|-47.19%
Today, HOODRAT recorded a change of ￡ -0.00010124 (-6.16%), reflecting its latest market activity.
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by ￡ -0.0011883 (-36.00%), showing the token's short-term performance.
Expanding the view to 60 days, HOODRAT saw a change of ￡ -0.0018873 (-47.19%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by ￡ -0.0018873 (-47.19%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of Hoodrat (HOODRAT)?
Check out the Hoodrat Price History page now.
This analysis leverages AI models to evaluate Hoodrat recent price action, volume dynamics, and market sentiment. Real-time data processing highlights emerging trends and potential trading setups, supporting more informed and timely decisions.
Current overall sentiment in the HOODRAT market: bearish, bullish 45% | bearish 55%;
|Indicator Dimension
|Model Conclusion
|Proportion/Threshold
|Quick Take
|KDJ
|Dead Cross
|K < D
|Short-term momentum cooling down, temperature falling.
|EMA Group
|5‑6 Buy
|60‑80% Buy
|Majority of MAs pointing up, bullish alignment dominant.
|StochRSI
|< 20
|Oversold Zone
|Short-term falling too fast, watch for rebound opportunity.
|MACD
|Dead Cross
|DIF < DEA
|Bearish momentum emerging.
|BOLL (20,2)
|Lower ≤ Price ≤ Middle
|Between lower and middle band
|Relatively weak, but not extreme.
|RSI (14)
|Neutral
|30‑70
|Within normal range, still has room.
|MA Group
|3‑4 Buy
|40‑60% Neutral
|MAs mixed between bullish and bearish, direction unclear.
|Pivot Point
|Price > R2
|Above R2
|Pricier than the recent "most expensive" range, in high territory.
HOODRAT_USDT is trading at 0.0023928 on the 4-hour timeframe, having broken above the R2 pivot point of 0.002361. The current price is situated in the far upper region above the central pivot zone of 0.002253. The moving average system (MA and EMA) shows a bullish arrangement, while indicator consistency suggests that the short-term trend is extending upward. The price has moved away from the center of its typical volatility range, maintaining a high-level divergence structure. The MACD has generated a death cross signal, with the fast and slow lines exhibiting a divergence in momentum. The RSI remains in a neutral zone, and neither the KDJ nor StochRSI indicators show any extreme overbought conditions. The Bollinger Bands continue to widen, indicating expanding volatility, with no significant contraction observed. The distribution of bullish and bearish momentum appears fragmented, suggesting weakening short-term upward drive. Meanwhile, medium-term trend indicators are layered separately from short-term oscillation indicators, leaving the market lacking a clear directional impetus. Near-term reference levels include the R2 pivot point at 0.002361, which lies 0.0000318 away from the current price. The first support level below is located at the R1 pivot point of 0.002305, approximately 0.0000878 away. Further down, the central pivot zone at 0.002253 serves as a distant reference point, lying 0.0001398 away from the current price. Additional support can be found at the S1 pivot point of 0.002196. Key price levels are densely clustered below the current price, while there are no recent pivotal points visible above it.
This content is generated by AI based on historical and current market data. It is for informational purposes only and does not constitute any investment advice.
In 2040, the price of Hoodrat could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of ￡ --.
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For a more in-depth understanding of Hoodrat, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
|Time (UTC+8)
|Type
|Information
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