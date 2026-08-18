Hoodrat Price Today

The live Hoodrat (HOODRAT) price today is ￡ 0.0021127, with a 6.16% change over the past 24 hours. The current HOODRAT to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.0021127 per HOODRAT.

Hoodrat currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at --, with a circulating supply of -- HOODRAT. During the last 24 hours, HOODRAT traded between ￡ 0.0020633 (low) and ￡ 0.0029742 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, HOODRAT moved -9.00% in the last hour and +98.82% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 92.77K.

Hoodrat (HOODRAT) Market Information

Market Cap ---- -- Volume (24H) ￡ 92.77K￡ 92.77K ￡ 92.77K Fully Diluted Market Cap ￡ 0.00￡ 0.00 ￡ 0.00 Circulation Supply ---- -- Total Supply ---- -- Public Blockchain ROBINHOOD

The current Market Cap of Hoodrat is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 92.77K. The circulating supply of HOODRAT is --, with a total supply of --. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is --.