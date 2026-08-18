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The live Hoodrat price today is 0.0021127 GBP.HOODRAT market cap is -- GBP. Track real-time HOODRAT to GBP price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!The live Hoodrat price today is 0.0021127 GBP.HOODRAT market cap is -- GBP. Track real-time HOODRAT to GBP price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!

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HOODRAT Price Info

What is HOODRAT

HOODRAT Tokenomics

HOODRAT Price Forecast

HOODRAT History

HOODRAT Buying Guide

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Hoodrat Price(HOODRAT)

1 HOODRAT to GBP Live Price:

￡0.001542271
￡0.001542271￡0.001542271
-6.16%1D
GBP
Hoodrat (HOODRAT) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-18 12:47:29 (UTC+8)

Hoodrat Price Today

The live Hoodrat (HOODRAT) price today is ￡ 0.0021127, with a 6.16% change over the past 24 hours. The current HOODRAT to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.0021127 per HOODRAT.

Hoodrat currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at --, with a circulating supply of -- HOODRAT. During the last 24 hours, HOODRAT traded between ￡ 0.0020633 (low) and ￡ 0.0029742 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, HOODRAT moved -9.00% in the last hour and +98.82% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 92.77K.

Hoodrat (HOODRAT) Market Information

--
----

￡ 92.77K
￡ 92.77K￡ 92.77K

￡ 0.00
￡ 0.00￡ 0.00

--
----

--
----

ROBINHOOD

The current Market Cap of Hoodrat is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 92.77K. The circulating supply of HOODRAT is --, with a total supply of --. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is --.

Hoodrat Price History GBP

24-hour price change range:
￡ 0.0020633
￡ 0.0020633￡ 0.0020633
24H Low
￡ 0.0029742
￡ 0.0029742￡ 0.0029742
24H High

￡ 0.0020633
￡ 0.0020633￡ 0.0020633

￡ 0.0029742
￡ 0.0029742￡ 0.0029742

--
----

--
----

-9.00%

-6.16%

+98.82%

+98.82%

Hoodrat (HOODRAT) Price History GBP

Track the price changes of Hoodrat for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (GBP)Change (%)
Today￡ -0.00010124-6.16%
30 Days￡ -0.0011883-36.00%
60 Days￡ -0.0018873-47.19%
90 Days￡ -0.0018873-47.19%
Hoodrat Price Change Today

Today, HOODRAT recorded a change of ￡ -0.00010124 (-6.16%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Hoodrat 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by ￡ -0.0011883 (-36.00%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Hoodrat 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, HOODRAT saw a change of ￡ -0.0018873 (-47.19%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Hoodrat 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by ￡ -0.0018873 (-47.19%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of Hoodrat (HOODRAT)?

Check out the Hoodrat Price History page now.

Analysis for Hoodrat

This analysis leverages AI models to evaluate Hoodrat recent price action, volume dynamics, and market sentiment. Real-time data processing highlights emerging trends and potential trading setups, supporting more informed and timely decisions.

Hoodrat market trend today: bullish or bearish?

Current overall sentiment in the HOODRAT market: bearish, bullish 45% | bearish 55%;

Indicator DimensionModel ConclusionProportion/ThresholdQuick Take
KDJDead CrossK < DShort-term momentum cooling down, temperature falling.
EMA Group5‑6 Buy60‑80% BuyMajority of MAs pointing up, bullish alignment dominant.
StochRSI< 20Oversold ZoneShort-term falling too fast, watch for rebound opportunity.
MACDDead CrossDIF < DEABearish momentum emerging.
BOLL (20,2)Lower ≤ Price ≤ MiddleBetween lower and middle bandRelatively weak, but not extreme.
RSI (14)Neutral30‑70Within normal range, still has room.
MA Group3‑4 Buy40‑60% NeutralMAs mixed between bullish and bearish, direction unclear.
Pivot PointPrice > R2Above R2Pricier than the recent "most expensive" range, in high territory.

HOODRAT_USDT is trading at 0.0023928 on the 4-hour timeframe, having broken above the R2 pivot point of 0.002361. The current price is situated in the far upper region above the central pivot zone of 0.002253. The moving average system (MA and EMA) shows a bullish arrangement, while indicator consistency suggests that the short-term trend is extending upward. The price has moved away from the center of its typical volatility range, maintaining a high-level divergence structure. The MACD has generated a death cross signal, with the fast and slow lines exhibiting a divergence in momentum. The RSI remains in a neutral zone, and neither the KDJ nor StochRSI indicators show any extreme overbought conditions. The Bollinger Bands continue to widen, indicating expanding volatility, with no significant contraction observed. The distribution of bullish and bearish momentum appears fragmented, suggesting weakening short-term upward drive. Meanwhile, medium-term trend indicators are layered separately from short-term oscillation indicators, leaving the market lacking a clear directional impetus. Near-term reference levels include the R2 pivot point at 0.002361, which lies 0.0000318 away from the current price. The first support level below is located at the R1 pivot point of 0.002305, approximately 0.0000878 away. Further down, the central pivot zone at 0.002253 serves as a distant reference point, lying 0.0001398 away from the current price. Additional support can be found at the S1 pivot point of 0.002196. Key price levels are densely clustered below the current price, while there are no recent pivotal points visible above it.

This content is generated by AI based on historical and current market data. It is for informational purposes only and does not constitute any investment advice.

Price Prediction for Hoodrat

Hoodrat (HOODRAT) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of HOODRAT in 2030 is ￡ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Hoodrat (HOODRAT) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Hoodrat could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of ￡ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Hoodrat will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for HOODRAT price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Hoodrat Price Prediction.

How to buy & Invest Hoodrat in United Kingdom

Ready to get started with Hoodrat? Buying HOODRAT is quick and beginner-friendly on MEXC. You can start trading instantly once you have made your first purchase. To learn more, check out our full guide on how to buy Hoodrat. Below is a quick 5-step overview to help you begin your Hoodrat (HOODRAT) Buying journey.

Step 1

Sign Up for an Account and Complete KYC

First, sign up for an account and complete KYC on MEXC. You can do so on MEXC's official website or the MEXC App using your phone number or email address.
Step 2

Add USDT, USDC, or USDE to Your Wallet

USDT, USDC, and USDE facilitate trading on MEXC. You can buy USDT, USDC, and USDE via bank transfer, OTC, or P2P trading.
Step 3

Head to Spot Trading Page

On the MEXC website, click on Spot at the top bar and search for your preferred tokens.
Step 4

Choose Your Tokens

With over -- tokens available, you can easily buy Bitcoin, Ethereum, and trending tokens.
Step 5

Complete Your Purchase

Enter the amount of tokens or the equivalent in your local currency. Click Buy, and Hoodrat will be instantly credited to your wallet.
How to Buy Hoodrat (HOODRAT) Guide

What can you do with Hoodrat

Owning Hoodrat allows you to open more doors in terms of just buying and holding. You can trade BTC across hundreds of markets, earn passive rewards through flexible staking and savings products, or leverage professional trading tools to grow your assets. Whether you are a beginner or professional, experienced investor, MEXC makes it easy to maximise your crypto potential. Below are the top four ways you can make the most of your Bitcoin tokens

  • Explore the MEXC Spot Market

    Explore the MEXC Spot Market

    Trade 2,800+ tokens with ultra-low fees.

    Futures Trading

    Futures Trading

    Trade with up to 500x leverage and deep liquidity.

  • MEXC Launchpool

    MEXC Launchpool

    Stake tokens and earn amazing airdrops.

    MEXC Pre-Market

    MEXC Pre-Market

    Buy and sell new tokens before they are officially listed.

Trading with Extremely Low Fees on MEXC

Buying Hoodrat (HOODRAT) on MEXC means more value for your money. As one of the lowest-fee crypto platforms on the market, MEXC helps you reduce costs from your very first trade.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is Hoodrat (HOODRAT)

HOODRAT is a meme coin.

Hoodrat Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Hoodrat, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Block Explorer

Category :

MemePump.fun EcosystemRobinhood Ecosystem

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Hoodrat

Page last updated: 2026-08-18 12:47:29 (UTC+8)

Hoodrat (HOODRAT) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

Explore More about Hoodrat

HOODRAT USDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on HOODRAT with leverage. Explore HOODRAT USDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalise on market swings.

Trade Hoodrat (HOODRAT) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Hoodrat price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
HOODRAT/USD1
￡0.001569646
￡0.001569646￡0.001569646
-3.51%
22.27M (USDT)
HOODRAT/USDT
￡0.001542271
￡0.001542271￡0.001542271
-6.16%
39.00M (USDT)

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

HOODRAT-to-GBP Calculator

Amount

HOODRAT
HOODRAT
GBP
GBP

1 HOODRAT = 0.001542271 GBP