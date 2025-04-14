What is Hivemapper (HONEY)

Hivemapper is a decentralized mapping network powered by a global community of contributors who use dashcams to capture street-level imagery. Our goal is to build a fresh, up-to-date, and accessible map of the world, using contributions from everyday drivers and advanced AI technology. Unlike traditional maps, our approach allows us to keep map data current and relevant for a wide range of users and industries.

Hivemapper Price Prediction

Hivemapper Price History

How to buy Hivemapper (HONEY)

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Hivemapper What is the price of Hivemapper (HONEY) today? The live price of Hivemapper (HONEY) is 0.02563 USD . What is the market cap of Hivemapper (HONEY)? The current market cap of Hivemapper is $ 106.51M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of HONEY by its real-time market price of 0.02563 USD . What is the circulating supply of Hivemapper (HONEY)? The current circulating supply of Hivemapper (HONEY) is 4.16B USD . What was the highest price of Hivemapper (HONEY)? As of 2025-04-14 , the highest price of Hivemapper (HONEY) is 0.14067 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Hivemapper (HONEY)? The 24-hour trading volume of Hivemapper (HONEY) is $ 25.06K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

