Holoworld AI is a decentralized application hub designed for artificial intelligence agents, applications, and digital intellectual properties (IPs). At its core, Holoworld AI operates as an app store for AI-native applications. These applications include autonomous agents, generative media tools, and interactive content systems. By combining blockchain-based identity, ownership, and settlement layers with AI-driven utilities, the platform enables creators to develop and share digital products that can function independently or interact with each other. This design seeks to lower barriers for AI deployment by offering discoverability, monetization, and interoperability in one ecosystem.