Holoworld AI (HOLO) Technical Analysis Today The Holoworld AI Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into HOLO's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Holoworld AI's analysis below. Sign Up

Holoworld AI (HOLO) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.05515 -- -21.35% -15.30% -30.61%

Holoworld AI Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Holoworld AI across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Neutral Sell 11 Neutral 3 Buy 12 Moving Averages : Neutral Sell 7 Neutral 1 Buy 6 Technical Indicators : Buy Sell 4 Neutral 2 Buy 6 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.05513 0.05512 R2 0.05512 0.05512 R1 0.05512 0.05512 PP 0.05511 0.05511 S1 0.05511 0.05511 S2 0.0551 0.05511 S3 0.0551 0.0551

Holoworld AI Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -0.15M $3.67 M $3.82 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference -0.03M 3-Day Active Buys $0.61 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.63 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.03M 7-Day Active Buys $8.23 M 7-Day Active Sells $8.21 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. Holoworld AI Capital Flow Net Inflow HOLOUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-18 $0.00 M 0.05 2026-08-17 $0.15 M 0.06 2026-08-16 $0.37 M 0.06 2026-08-15 $0.04 M 0.06 2026-08-14 -$0.17 M 0.07 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade Holoworld AI (HOLO) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live Holoworld AI price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume HOLO / USDT $0.05515 $0.05515 $0.05515 -1.76% 1.38M (USDT) Trade HOLO / USDC $0.05508 $0.05508 $0.05508 -1.92% 1.02M (USDT) Trade