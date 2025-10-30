The live Holoworld AI price today is 0.126 USD. Track real-time HOLO to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore HOLO price trend easily at MEXC now.The live Holoworld AI price today is 0.126 USD. Track real-time HOLO to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore HOLO price trend easily at MEXC now.

Holoworld AI Logo

Holoworld AI Price(HOLO)

1 HOLO to USD Live Price:

$0.1261
$0.1261$0.1261
-7.88%1D
USD
Holoworld AI (HOLO) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-10-30 21:32:22 (UTC+8)

Holoworld AI (HOLO) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.1257
$ 0.1257$ 0.1257
24H Low
$ 0.1403
$ 0.1403$ 0.1403
24H High

$ 0.1257
$ 0.1257$ 0.1257

$ 0.1403
$ 0.1403$ 0.1403

--
----

--
----

-1.49%

-7.88%

-7.49%

-7.49%

Holoworld AI (HOLO) real-time price is $ 0.126. Over the past 24 hours, HOLO traded between a low of $ 0.1257 and a high of $ 0.1403, showing active market volatility. HOLO's all-time high price is --, while its all-time low price is --.

In terms of short-term performance, HOLO has changed by -1.49% over the past hour, -7.88% over 24 hours, and -7.49% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Holoworld AI (HOLO) Market Information

--
----

$ 286.38K
$ 286.38K$ 286.38K

$ 258.05M
$ 258.05M$ 258.05M

--
----

2,048,000,000
2,048,000,000 2,048,000,000

2,048,000,000
2,048,000,000 2,048,000,000

BSC

The current Market Cap of Holoworld AI is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 286.38K. The circulating supply of HOLO is --, with a total supply of 2048000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 258.05M.

Holoworld AI (HOLO) Price History USD

Track the price changes of Holoworld AI for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.010787-7.88%
30 Days$ -0.0722-36.43%
60 Days$ +0.076+152.00%
90 Days$ +0.076+152.00%
Holoworld AI Price Change Today

Today, HOLO recorded a change of $ -0.010787 (-7.88%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Holoworld AI 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.0722 (-36.43%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Holoworld AI 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, HOLO saw a change of $ +0.076 (+152.00%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Holoworld AI 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.076 (+152.00%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of Holoworld AI (HOLO)?

Check out the Holoworld AI Price History page now.

What is Holoworld AI (HOLO)

Holoworld AI is a decentralized application hub designed for artificial intelligence agents, applications, and digital intellectual properties (IPs). At its core, Holoworld AI operates as an app store for AI-native applications. These applications include autonomous agents, generative media tools, and interactive content systems. By combining blockchain-based identity, ownership, and settlement layers with AI-driven utilities, the platform enables creators to develop and share digital products that can function independently or interact with each other. This design seeks to lower barriers for AI deployment by offering discoverability, monetization, and interoperability in one ecosystem.

Holoworld AI is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Holoworld AI investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check HOLO staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Holoworld AI on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Holoworld AI buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Holoworld AI Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Holoworld AI (HOLO) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Holoworld AI (HOLO) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Holoworld AI.

Check the Holoworld AI price prediction now!

Holoworld AI (HOLO) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Holoworld AI (HOLO) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about HOLO token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Holoworld AI (HOLO)

Looking for how to buy Holoworld AI? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Holoworld AI on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

HOLO to Local Currencies

Holoworld AI Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Holoworld AI, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Holoworld AI Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Holoworld AI

How much is Holoworld AI (HOLO) worth today?
The live HOLO price in USD is 0.126 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current HOLO to USD price?
The current price of HOLO to USD is $ 0.126. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Holoworld AI?
The market cap for HOLO is -- USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of HOLO?
The circulating supply of HOLO is -- USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of HOLO?
HOLO achieved an ATH price of -- USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of HOLO?
HOLO saw an ATL price of -- USD.
What is the trading volume of HOLO?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for HOLO is $ 286.38K USD.
Will HOLO go higher this year?
HOLO might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out HOLO price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Holoworld AI (HOLO) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
10-28 21:35:49Industry Updates
Some Solana ecosystem meme coins show significant gains today, CHILLHOUSE surges over 130% in a single day
10-28 14:23:33Industry Updates
Bitcoin's October return this year is temporarily reported at 0.39%, compared to the historical average return of 21.89%
10-27 21:40:25Industry Updates
CoinShares: Digital asset investment products saw net inflows of $921 million last week
10-27 16:29:31Industry Updates
ZEC Circulating Market Cap Approaches $6 Billion, Reaches new all-time high
10-26 23:17:37Industry Updates
Bitcoin Rebounds Past $113,000, Ethereum Breaks Through $4,000
10-26 19:10:22Industry Updates
Driven by "PING" going viral, x402 transaction count and trading addresses surge tens of times

Hot News

TokenInsight: MEXC Ranks Second in Global Spot Trading, Capturing 11% of Market Share in Q3 2025

October 30, 2025

MEXC Maintains Strong Financial Stability with Over 100% Proof of Reserve Across Major Assets

October 29, 2025

MEXC Loans Now Supports BTC as Collateral to Borrow USDT or USDC

October 29, 2025
Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

1 HOLO = 0.126 USD

Trade HOLO

HOLO/USDC
$0.1262
$0.1262$0.1262
-7.73%
HOLO/USDT
$0.1261
$0.1261$0.1261
-7.68%

