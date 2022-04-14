Helium Network Token (HNT) Tokenomics
Helium is a decentralized network of wireless Hotspots that create public, long-range wireless coverage for LoRaWAN-enabled IoT devices. Hotspots produce and are compensated with HNT, the native cryptocurrency of the Helium blockchain. Today, the Helium blockchain and its hundreds of thousands of Hotspots provide access to the largest LoRaWAN Network in the world.
Understanding the tokenomics of Helium Network Token (HNT) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of HNT tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many HNT tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Helium Network Token (HNT) Price History
Analysing the price history of HNT helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis.
HNT Price Prediction
Want to know where HNT might be heading? Our HNT price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
