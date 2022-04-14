Helium Network Token (HNT) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Helium Network Token (HNT), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Helium Network Token (HNT) Information Helium is a decentralized network of wireless Hotspots that create public, long-range wireless coverage for LoRaWAN-enabled IoT devices. Hotspots produce and are compensated with HNT, the native cryptocurrency of the Helium blockchain. Today, the Helium blockchain and its hundreds of thousands of Hotspots provide access to the largest LoRaWAN Network in the world. Official Website: https://www.helium.com/ Whitepaper: http://docs.helium.com/ Block Explorer: https://solscan.io/token/hntyVP6YFm1Hg25TN9WGLqM12b8TQmcknKrdu1oxWux

Helium Network Token (HNT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Helium Network Token (HNT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 535.49M Total Supply: $ 223.00M Circulating Supply: $ 186.00M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 642.02M All-Time High: $ 10.582 All-Time Low: $ 0.253390913127 Current Price: $ 2.879

Helium Network Token (HNT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Helium Network Token (HNT) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of HNT tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many HNT tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

