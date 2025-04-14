Helium Network Token Logo

Helium Network Token (HNT) Live Price Chart

HNT Live Price Data & Information

The current price of Helium Network Token (HNT) today is 3.716 USD with a current market cap of $ 667.99M USD. HNT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Helium Network Token Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 2.26M USD
- Helium Network Token price change within the day is -1.14%
- It has a circulating supply of 179.76M USD

HNT Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Helium Network Token for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.04287-1.14%
30 Days$ +0.758+25.62%
60 Days$ -0.047-1.25%
90 Days$ -1.251-25.19%
Helium Network Token Price Change Today

Today, HNT recorded a change of $ -0.04287 (-1.14%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Helium Network Token 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.758 (+25.62%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Helium Network Token 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, HNT saw a change of $ -0.047 (-1.25%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Helium Network Token 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -1.251 (-25.19%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

HNT Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Helium Network Token: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

HNT Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

What is Helium Network Token (HNT)

Helium is a decentralized network of wireless Hotspots that create public, long-range wireless coverage for LoRaWAN-enabled IoT devices. Hotspots produce and are compensated with HNT, the native cryptocurrency of the Helium blockchain. Today, the Helium blockchain and its hundreds of thousands of Hotspots provide access to the largest LoRaWAN Network in the world.

Helium Network Token Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Helium Network Token, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of HNT? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Helium Network Token price prediction page.

Helium Network Token Price History

Tracing HNT's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing HNT's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Helium Network Token price history page.

How to buy Helium Network Token (HNT)

HNT to Local Currencies

Helium Network Token Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Helium Network Token, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Helium Network Token Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Helium Network Token

