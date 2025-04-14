What is Human (HMT)

HUMAN Protocol supports the creation of decentralized and automated job markets that fulfill the potential of workers and businesses.The Protocol is designed to improve the systems through which humans request and complete work. It accomplishes this by tokenizing work or contribution and automating the process of launching, evaluating, and paying out that work on-chain. By automating these processes, HUMAN Protocol can dramatically improve interactions in existing job markets, while unlocking new markets enabled by the global, permissionless micropayments enabled by blockchains.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Human What is the price of Human (HMT) today? The live price of Human (HMT) is 0.0414 USD . What is the market cap of Human (HMT)? The current market cap of Human is $ 0.00 USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of HMT by its real-time market price of 0.0414 USD . What is the circulating supply of Human (HMT)? The current circulating supply of Human (HMT) is 0.00 USD . What was the highest price of Human (HMT)? As of 2025-04-14 , the highest price of Human (HMT) is 0.17998 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Human (HMT)? The 24-hour trading volume of Human (HMT) is $ 3.00K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

