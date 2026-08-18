Hamster Kombat (HMSTR) Technical Analysis Today The Hamster Kombat Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into HMSTR's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Hamster Kombat's analysis below. Sign Up

Hamster Kombat (HMSTR) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.0001732 -- -8.56% -3.78% +17.50%

Hamster Kombat Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Hamster Kombat across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Strong Buy Sell 1 Neutral 7 Buy 18 Moving Averages : Strong Buy Sell 0 Neutral 0 Buy 14 Technical Indicators : Neutral Sell 1 Neutral 7 Buy 4 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.0001731 0.000173 R2 0.000173 0.000173 R1 0.000173 0.000173 PP 0.0001729 0.0001729 S1 0.0001729 0.0001729 S2 0.0001728 0.0001729 S3 0.0001728 0.0001728

Hamster Kombat Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -0.03M $3.30 M $3.32 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.00M 3-Day Active Buys $0.04 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.04 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.00M 7-Day Active Buys $0.15 M 7-Day Active Sells $0.15 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. Hamster Kombat Capital Flow Net Inflow HMSTRUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-18 $0.04 M 0.00 2026-08-17 $0.04 M 0.00 2026-08-16 $0.10 M 0.00 2026-08-15 $0.05 M 0.00 2026-08-14 $0.04 M 0.00 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade Hamster Kombat (HMSTR) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live Hamster Kombat price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume HMSTR / USDT $0.0001732 $0.0001732 $0.0001732 -2.09% 377.98M (USDT) Trade HMSTR / USDC $0.0001731 $0.0001731 $0.0001731 -2.03% 314.73M (USDT) Trade