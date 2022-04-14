Highstreet (HIGH) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Highstreet (HIGH), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Highstreet (HIGH) Information Highstreet World is a commerce-centered metaverse, decentralized and built on an MMORPG game where brands, both traditional and crypto, can use our Merchant Portal to seamlessly integrate and build their presence in the digital world. From day 1, Highstreet strives for interoperability and already have major thought leaders from exchanges like Binance, Chains like Avax, to funds like Republic and Animoca integrated with our Metaverse as a Service layer. Official Website: https://highstreet.market Whitepaper: https://highstreet.gitbook.io/highstreet-whitepaper/ Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/ Buy HIGH Now!

Highstreet (HIGH) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Highstreet (HIGH), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 41.65M $ 41.65M $ 41.65M Total Supply: $ 100.00M $ 100.00M $ 100.00M Circulating Supply: $ 75.72M $ 75.72M $ 75.72M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 55.01M $ 55.01M $ 55.01M All-Time High: $ 42.45 $ 42.45 $ 42.45 All-Time Low: $ 0.3412480229055489 $ 0.3412480229055489 $ 0.3412480229055489 Current Price: $ 0.5501 $ 0.5501 $ 0.5501 Learn more about Highstreet (HIGH) price

Highstreet (HIGH) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Highstreet (HIGH) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of HIGH tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many HIGH tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand HIGH's tokenomics, explore HIGH token's live price!

Highstreet (HIGH) Price History Analysing the price history of HIGH helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis.

