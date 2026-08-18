Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFuturesSNDKEarnEvent CentreRewards Hub
More
$1,000,000 TradFi Gala
Sign Up
MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Highstreet, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Highstreet, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

More About HIGH

HIGH Price Info

What is HIGH

HIGH Whitepaper

HIGH Official Website

HIGH Tokenomics

HIGH Price Forecast

HIGH History

HIGH Buying Guide

HIGH-to-Fiat Currency Converter

HIGH Spot

HIGH USDT-M Futures

Pre-market

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

Highstreet (HIGH) Technical Analysis Today

Highstreet (HIGH) Technical Analysis Today

The Highstreet Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into HIGH's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Highstreet's analysis below.

Highstreet (HIGH) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.02048---0.44%-11.96%-89.12%
Know more about Highstreet Price

Highstreet Capital Flow

Net InflowHIGHUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-18$0.00 M0.02
2026-08-17$0.01 M0.02
2026-08-16-$0.02 M0.02
2026-08-15$0.01 M0.02
2026-08-14-$0.01 M0.02

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about Highstreet

Trade Highstreet (HIGH) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Highstreet price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
HIGH/USDT
$0.02049
$0.02049$0.02049
-2.13%
2.91M (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

HIGH-to-USD Calculator

Amount

HIGH
HIGH
USD
USD

1 HIGH = 0.02048 USD