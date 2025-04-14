Highstreet Logo

Highstreet (HIGH) Live Price Chart

$0.3782
$0.3782$0.3782
-0.57%(1D)

HIGH Live Price Data & Information

The current price of Highstreet (HIGH) today is 0.3782 USD with a current market cap of $ 27.50M USD. HIGH to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Highstreet Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 930.65K USD
- Highstreet price change within the day is -0.57%
- It has a circulating supply of 72.72M USD

HIGH Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Highstreet for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.002168-0.57%
30 Days$ -0.2921-43.58%
60 Days$ -0.5825-60.64%
90 Days$ -0.9668-71.89%
Highstreet Price Change Today

Today, HIGH recorded a change of $ -0.002168 (-0.57%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Highstreet 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.2921 (-43.58%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Highstreet 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, HIGH saw a change of $ -0.5825 (-60.64%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Highstreet 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.9668 (-71.89%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

HIGH Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Highstreet: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.3733
$ 0.3733$ 0.3733

$ 0.4116
$ 0.4116$ 0.4116

$ 42.45
$ 42.45$ 42.45

-1.77%

-0.57%

+0.77%

HIGH Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 27.50M
$ 27.50M$ 27.50M

$ 930.65K
$ 930.65K$ 930.65K

72.72M
72.72M 72.72M

What is Highstreet (HIGH)

Highstreet World is a commerce-centered metaverse, decentralized and built on an MMORPG game where brands, both traditional and crypto, can use our Merchant Portal to seamlessly integrate and build their presence in the digital world. From day 1, Highstreet strives for interoperability and already have major thought leaders from exchanges like Binance, Chains like Avax, to funds like Republic and Animoca integrated with our Metaverse as a Service layer.

Additionally, you can:
- Check HIGH staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Highstreet on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Highstreet Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Highstreet, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of HIGH? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050?

Highstreet Price History

Tracing HIGH's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing HIGH's potential future trajectory.

How to buy Highstreet (HIGH)

HIGH to Local Currencies

1 HIGH to VND
9,697.4262
1 HIGH to AUD
A$0.597556
1 HIGH to GBP
0.28365
1 HIGH to EUR
0.332816
1 HIGH to USD
$0.3782
1 HIGH to MYR
RM1.667862
1 HIGH to TRY
14.382946
1 HIGH to JPY
¥54.127984
1 HIGH to RUB
31.103168
1 HIGH to INR
32.54411
1 HIGH to IDR
Rp6,410.16853
1 HIGH to KRW
537.978154
1 HIGH to PHP
21.57631
1 HIGH to EGP
￡E.19.284418
1 HIGH to BRL
R$2.216252
1 HIGH to CAD
C$0.525698
1 HIGH to BDT
45.947518
1 HIGH to NGN
607.060166
1 HIGH to UAH
15.612096
1 HIGH to VES
Bs26.8522
1 HIGH to PKR
Rs106.0851
1 HIGH to KZT
195.854652
1 HIGH to THB
฿12.703738
1 HIGH to TWD
NT$12.246116
1 HIGH to AED
د.إ1.387994
1 HIGH to CHF
Fr0.306342
1 HIGH to HKD
HK$2.93105
1 HIGH to MAD
.د.م3.502132
1 HIGH to MXN
$7.60182

Highstreet Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Highstreet, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Highstreet Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Highstreet

