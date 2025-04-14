What is Hifi Finance (HIFI)

Hifi Lending Protocol allows anyone to borrow against their crypto. Buying and selling the tokenized debt enables fixed-rate lending and borrowing — something much needed in decentralized finance today.

Hifi Finance Price Prediction

Hifi Finance Price History

How to buy Hifi Finance (HIFI)

HIFI to Local Currencies

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Hifi Finance What is the price of Hifi Finance (HIFI) today? The live price of Hifi Finance (HIFI) is 0.119 USD . What is the market cap of Hifi Finance (HIFI)? The current market cap of Hifi Finance is $ 16.88M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of HIFI by its real-time market price of 0.119 USD . What is the circulating supply of Hifi Finance (HIFI)? The current circulating supply of Hifi Finance (HIFI) is 141.81M USD . What was the highest price of Hifi Finance (HIFI)? As of 2025-04-14 , the highest price of Hifi Finance (HIFI) is 2.6371 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Hifi Finance (HIFI)? The 24-hour trading volume of Hifi Finance (HIFI) is $ 1.96M USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

