Powered by Bitcoin and Ethereum, Hemi is a modular network for superior scaling, security, and interoperability. While other projects approach Bitcoin and Ethereum as ecosystem silos, limiting the potential of both, Hemi views them as components of a single supernetwork. This unlocks new levels of programmability, portability, and potential for Bitcoin DeFi and so much more. Hemi was co-founded by Jeff Garzik (former Bitcoin core developer) and Max Sanchez (inventor of the Proof-of-Proof consensus protocol), and is surrounded by a team of renowned blockchain engineers, strategic partners and investors.