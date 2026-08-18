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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Hemi, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Hemi, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

More About HEMI

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Hemi (HEMI) Technical Analysis Today

Hemi (HEMI) Technical Analysis Today

The Hemi Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into HEMI's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Hemi's analysis below.

Hemi (HEMI) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.006806--+37.57%+53.18%-7.72%
Know more about Hemi Price

Hemi Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Hemi across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Neutral
Sell 10
Neutral 2
Buy 14
Moving Averages:BuySell 4Neutral 0Buy 10
Technical Indicators:NeutralSell 6Neutral 2Buy 4
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.006818
0.006814
R2
0.006814
0.006809
R1
0.006805
0.006806
PP
0.006801
0.006801
S1
0.006792
0.006796
S2
0.006788
0.006793
S3
0.006779
0.006788

Hemi Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
1.07M
$4.49 M
$3.42 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.00M
3-Day Active Buys
$6.49 M
3-Day Active Sells
$6.49 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
-0.02M
7-Day Active Buys
$7.31 M
7-Day Active Sells
$7.33 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Hemi Capital Flow

Net InflowHEMIUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-18-$0.80 M0.01
2026-08-17-$0.97 M0.01
2026-08-16-$1.18 M0.01
2026-08-15$0.27 M0.01
2026-08-14-$0.03 M0.00

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about Hemi

Trade Hemi (HEMI) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Hemi price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
HEMI/USDT
$0.006806
$0.006806$0.006806
-1.85%
76.01M (USDT)
HEMI/USDC
$0.0068
$0.0068$0.0068
-1.24%
8.28M (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

HEMI-to-USD Calculator

Amount

HEMI
HEMI
USD
USD

1 HEMI = 0.006806 USD