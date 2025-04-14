What is Heima (HEI)

Heima Network is a next-gen Layer 1 blockchain built for easy cross-chain access. Evolving from Litentry Network, which focuses on decentralized identity and privacy, Heima helps users manage assets and interact across multiple blockchains with just one account. With built-in security and chain abstraction tech, Heima makes blockchain connections smoother and more seamless than ever.

The live price of Heima (HEI) is 0.3304 USD. The current market cap of Heima is $ 23.48M USD. The current circulating supply of Heima (HEI) is 71.05M USD. As of 2025-04-14, the highest price of Heima (HEI) is 2.8899 USD. The 24-hour trading volume of Heima (HEI) is $ 64.53K USD.

