What is Humans.ai (HEART)

Humans is AI with a heart Introducing the first framework for ethical AI and blockchain. Humans.ai is creating an all-in-one platform for AI-based creation and governance at scale, beginning an initial focus on synthetic media. Through its creative studio and token-based ownership and accountability system, Humans.ai is designed to ensure contributions are fairly rewarded and that every AI is kept honest over the long term.

Humans.ai Price Prediction

Humans.ai Price History

How to buy Humans.ai (HEART)

HEART to Local Currencies

Humans.ai Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Humans.ai, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Humans.ai What is the price of Humans.ai (HEART) today? The live price of Humans.ai (HEART) is 0.009969 USD . What is the market cap of Humans.ai (HEART)? The current market cap of Humans.ai is $ 77.76M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of HEART by its real-time market price of 0.009969 USD . What is the circulating supply of Humans.ai (HEART)? The current circulating supply of Humans.ai (HEART) is 7.80B USD . What was the highest price of Humans.ai (HEART)? As of 2025-04-14 , the highest price of Humans.ai (HEART) is 0.1815 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Humans.ai (HEART)? The 24-hour trading volume of Humans.ai (HEART) is $ 114.26K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

