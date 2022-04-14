HAROLD (HAROLD) Tokenomics Discover key insights into HAROLD (HAROLD), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

HAROLD (HAROLD) Information Welcome to HAROLD, the memecoin inspired by the iconic internet sensation, Harold "Hide the Pain." Our story is as unique as Harold's smile. After the project's original developer executed a rugpull, the resilient Harold community stepped up, took control, and turned the situation around. In true Harold fashion, we embraced the pain, hid it with a grin, and transformed HAROLD into a symbol of resilience and humor. Official Website: https://harold.vip Block Explorer: https://solscan.io/token/3vgopg7xm3EWkXfxmWPUpcf7g939hecfqg18sLuXDzVt

HAROLD (HAROLD) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for HAROLD (HAROLD), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 1.95M Total Supply: $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 787.01M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 2.48M All-Time High: $ 0.03451 All-Time Low: $ 0.000243196545487044 Current Price: $ 0.002478

HAROLD (HAROLD) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of HAROLD (HAROLD) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of HAROLD tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many HAROLD tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

