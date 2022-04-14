Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFuturesSNDKEarnEvent CentreRewards Hub
More
$1,000,000 TradFi Gala
Sign Up
MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Hana, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Hana, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

More About HANA

HANA Price Info

What is HANA

HANA Whitepaper

HANA Official Website

HANA Tokenomics

HANA Price Forecast

HANA History

HANA Buying Guide

HANA-to-Fiat Currency Converter

HANA Spot

HANA USDT-M Futures

Pre-market

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

Hana (HANA) Technical Analysis Today

Hana (HANA) Technical Analysis Today

The Hana Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into HANA's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Hana's analysis below.

Hana (HANA) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.030965--+1.11%-14.50%-4.65%
Know more about Hana Price

Hana Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Hana across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Sell
Sell 18
Neutral 3
Buy 5
Moving Averages:Strong SellSell 13Neutral 0Buy 1
Technical Indicators:NeutralSell 5Neutral 3Buy 4
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.03114
0.0311
R2
0.0311
0.03107
R1
0.03108
0.03106
PP
0.03104
0.03104
S1
0.03102
0.03101
S2
0.03098
0.031
S3
0.03096
0.03098

Hana Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-0.80M
$8.02 M
$8.82 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.00M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.01 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.01 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.00M
7-Day Active Buys
$0.02 M
7-Day Active Sells
$0.02 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Hana Capital Flow

Net InflowHANAUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about Hana

Trade Hana (HANA) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Hana price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
HANA/USDT
$0.030965
$0.030965$0.030965
-5.33%
2.67M (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

HANA-to-USD Calculator

Amount

HANA
HANA
USD
USD

1 HANA = 0.030965 USD