Hamster (HAM) Information Hamster coin is decentralized and supported by a community of enthusiasts. We encourage consistent open communication and believe trust, transparency, and community are the 3 pillars to building professional success. Official Website: https://swaphamster.io/ Whitepaper: https://swaphamster.io/HamsterWhitepaper.pdf Block Explorer: https://bscscan.com/token/0x679d5b2d94f454c950d683d159b87aa8eae37c9e Buy HAM Now!

Hamster (HAM) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Hamster (HAM), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 764.15K $ 764.15K $ 764.15K Total Supply: $ 10,000.00T $ 10,000.00T $ 10,000.00T Circulating Supply: $ 2,384.23T $ 2,384.23T $ 2,384.23T FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 3.21M $ 3.21M $ 3.21M All-Time High: $ 0.00000008 $ 0.00000008 $ 0.00000008 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.0000000003205 $ 0.0000000003205 $ 0.0000000003205 Learn more about Hamster (HAM) price

Hamster (HAM) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Hamster (HAM) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of HAM tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many HAM tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand HAM's tokenomics, explore HAM token's live price!

