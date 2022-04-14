Haedal Protocol (HAEDAL) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Haedal Protocol (HAEDAL), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Haedal Protocol (HAEDAL) Information Haedal is the ultimate place for users to stake and earn on Sui, building the prime liquid staking protocol powered by Hae3 products that extract revenue from Sui's trading flow to fuel the entire LST ecosystem. Official Website: https://www.haedal.xyz/ Whitepaper: https://haedal-protocol.gitbook.io/haedal-protocol-docs Block Explorer: https://suivision.xyz/coin/0x3a304c7feba2d819ea57c3542d68439ca2c386ba02159c740f7b406e592c62ea::haedal::HAEDAL Buy HAEDAL Now!

Haedal Protocol (HAEDAL) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Haedal Protocol (HAEDAL), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 33.38M $ 33.38M $ 33.38M Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 221.25M $ 221.25M $ 221.25M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 150.86M $ 150.86M $ 150.86M All-Time High: $ 0.7 $ 0.7 $ 0.7 All-Time Low: $ 0.08154305381497716 $ 0.08154305381497716 $ 0.08154305381497716 Current Price: $ 0.15086 $ 0.15086 $ 0.15086 Learn more about Haedal Protocol (HAEDAL) price

Haedal Protocol (HAEDAL) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Haedal Protocol (HAEDAL) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of HAEDAL tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many HAEDAL tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand HAEDAL's tokenomics, explore HAEDAL token's live price!

