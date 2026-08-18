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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Haedal Protocol, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Haedal Protocol, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

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Haedal Protocol (HAEDAL) Technical Analysis Today

Haedal Protocol (HAEDAL) Technical Analysis Today

The Haedal Protocol Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into HAEDAL's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Haedal Protocol's analysis below.

Haedal Protocol (HAEDAL) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.01643---2.21%+5.86%-42.96%
Know more about Haedal Protocol Price

Haedal Protocol Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Haedal Protocol across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Strong Sell
Sell 17
Neutral 9
Buy 0
Moving Averages:Strong SellSell 13Neutral 1Buy 0
Technical Indicators:NeutralSell 4Neutral 8Buy 0
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.01644
0.01643
R2
0.01643
0.01643
R1
0.01643
0.01643
PP
0.01642
0.01642
S1
0.01642
0.01642
S2
0.01641
0.01642
S3
0.01641
0.01641

Haedal Protocol Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-0.37M
$6.41 M
$6.77 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.02M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.26 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.24 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.02M
7-Day Active Buys
$0.34 M
7-Day Active Sells
$0.32 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Haedal Protocol Capital Flow

Net InflowHAEDALUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-18-$0.04 M0.02
2026-08-17-$0.03 M0.02
2026-08-16-$0.01 M0.02
2026-08-15-$0.03 M0.02
2026-08-14-$0.01 M0.02

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about Haedal Protocol

Trade Haedal Protocol (HAEDAL) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Haedal Protocol price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
HAEDAL/USDT
$0.01643
$0.01643$0.01643
-0.60%
4.68M (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

HAEDAL-to-USD Calculator

Amount

HAEDAL
HAEDAL
USD
USD

1 HAEDAL = 0.01643 USD