Haedal Protocol (HAEDAL) Technical Analysis Today The Haedal Protocol Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into HAEDAL's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Haedal Protocol's analysis below. Sign Up

Haedal Protocol (HAEDAL) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.01643 -- -2.21% +5.86% -42.96%

Haedal Protocol Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Haedal Protocol across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Strong Sell Sell 17 Neutral 9 Buy 0 Moving Averages : Strong Sell Sell 13 Neutral 1 Buy 0 Technical Indicators : Neutral Sell 4 Neutral 8 Buy 0 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.01644 0.01643 R2 0.01643 0.01643 R1 0.01643 0.01643 PP 0.01642 0.01642 S1 0.01642 0.01642 S2 0.01641 0.01642 S3 0.01641 0.01641

Haedal Protocol Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -0.37M $6.41 M $6.77 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.02M 3-Day Active Buys $0.26 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.24 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.02M 7-Day Active Buys $0.34 M 7-Day Active Sells $0.32 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. Haedal Protocol Capital Flow Net Inflow HAEDALUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-18 -$0.04 M 0.02 2026-08-17 -$0.03 M 0.02 2026-08-16 -$0.01 M 0.02 2026-08-15 -$0.03 M 0.02 2026-08-14 -$0.01 M 0.02 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade Haedal Protocol (HAEDAL) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live Haedal Protocol price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume HAEDAL / USDT $0.01643 $0.01643 $0.01643 -0.60% 4.68M (USDT) Trade