What is Haven1 (H1)

Haven1 is the EVM L1 for DeFi 2.0. A complete Web3 ecosystem of verified, vetted hApps, purpose-built for DeFi, RWAs and a safer, MEV-resistant Web3 experience.

Haven1 is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Haven1 investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check H1 staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about Haven1 on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Haven1 buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Haven1 Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Haven1, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of H1? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Haven1 price prediction page.

Haven1 Price History

Tracing H1's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing H1's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Haven1 price history page.

How to buy Haven1 (H1)

Looking for how to buy Haven1? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Haven1 on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

H1 to Local Currencies

1 H1 to VND ₫ 493.6694 1 H1 to AUD A$ 0.0287028 1 H1 to GBP ￡ 0.0136948 1 H1 to EUR € 0.0163212 1 H1 to USD $ 0.01876 1 H1 to MYR RM 0.0791672 1 H1 to TRY ₺ 0.7370804 1 H1 to JPY ¥ 2.6926228 1 H1 to RUB ₽ 1.4490224 1 H1 to INR ₹ 1.6111088 1 H1 to IDR Rp 302.5806028 1 H1 to KRW ₩ 25.4199876 1 H1 to PHP ₱ 1.0441816 1 H1 to EGP ￡E. 0.9312464 1 H1 to BRL R$ 0.1046808 1 H1 to CAD C$ 0.0255136 1 H1 to BDT ৳ 2.2930348 1 H1 to NGN ₦ 29.2667256 1 H1 to UAH ₴ 0.7774144 1 H1 to VES Bs 1.81972 1 H1 to PKR Rs 5.2933216 1 H1 to KZT ₸ 9.571352 1 H1 to THB ฿ 0.6117636 1 H1 to TWD NT$ 0.5616744 1 H1 to AED د.إ 0.0688492 1 H1 to CHF Fr 0.0151956 1 H1 to HKD HK$ 0.1470784 1 H1 to MAD .د.م 0.171654 1 H1 to MXN $ 0.359254

Haven1 Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Haven1, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Haven1 What is the price of Haven1 (H1) today? The live price of Haven1 (H1) is 0.01876 USD . What is the market cap of Haven1 (H1)? The current market cap of Haven1 is $ 3.69M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of H1 by its real-time market price of 0.01876 USD . What is the circulating supply of Haven1 (H1)? The current circulating supply of Haven1 (H1) is 196.82M USD . What was the highest price of Haven1 (H1)? As of 2025-06-06 , the highest price of Haven1 (H1) is 0.02989 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Haven1 (H1)? The 24-hour trading volume of Haven1 (H1) is $ 22.75K USD . You can discover more tradeable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

Hot News

Today’s Hamster Kombat Daily Combo: GameDev for June 5, 2025 The wheel keeps turning, the coins keep flowing, and it’s time for another round of daily domination. Welcome to June 5, 2025, where your hamster empire is just one combo away from leveling up. Whether you’re tapping before breakfast or plotting your upgrades mid-meeting (we won’t tell), we’ve got your GameDev combo fix right here — plus all the details to keep your earnings stacked and your leaderboard position safe from Steve. Let’s crack the combo, grab that cipher, and remind the world who really runs this burrow. Today’s Hamster Kombat Daily Combo: GameDev for June 4, 2025 Check out

MEXC IgniteX Partners with Superteam to Launch Revolutionary “IgniteX Solana Talent Lab” at Solana Summit APAC MEXC IgniteX announced its strategic partnership with Superteam, the premier talent collective driving growth across the Solana ecosystem.