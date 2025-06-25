What is Humanity (H)

Humanity Protocol is a decentralized identity network designed to prove you're a real, unique human without compromising your privacy. Built on zero-knowledge cryptography, it enables anyone to verify their humanness through a simple palm scan, creating a secure, Sybil-resistant identity that works across the internet and in real life. Humanity Protocol is building the trust layer the internet was missing, proving humanity, without revealing identity.

Humanity is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform.



Additionally, you can:

- Check H staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about Humanity on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Humanity buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Humanity Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Humanity, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of H? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050?

Humanity Price History

Tracing H's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing H's potential future trajectory.

Humanity (H) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Humanity (H) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about H token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Humanity (H)

Looking for how to buy Humanity? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Humanity on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide.

H to Local Currencies

Humanity Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Humanity, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Humanity What is the price of Humanity (H) today? The live price of Humanity (H) is 0 USD . What is the market cap of Humanity (H)? The current market cap of Humanity is -- USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of H by its real-time market price of 0 USD . What is the circulating supply of Humanity (H)? The current circulating supply of Humanity (H) is -- USD . What was the highest price of Humanity (H)? As of 2025-06-25 , the highest price of Humanity (H) is 0 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Humanity (H)? The 24-hour trading volume of Humanity (H) is $ 0.00 USD . You can discover more tradeable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

