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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on ETHGAS, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on ETHGAS, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

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ETHGAS (GWEI) Technical Analysis Today

ETHGAS (GWEI) Technical Analysis Today

The ETHGAS Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into GWEI's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about ETHGAS's analysis below.

ETHGAS (GWEI) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.02329---4.16%-22.45%-82.02%
Know more about ETHGAS Price

ETHGAS Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of ETHGAS across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Neutral
Sell 11
Neutral 1
Buy 14
Moving Averages:NeutralSell 8Neutral 0Buy 6
Technical Indicators:BuySell 3Neutral 1Buy 8
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.02344
0.02343
R2
0.02343
0.02341
R1
0.02341
0.02341
PP
0.0234
0.0234
S1
0.02338
0.02338
S2
0.02337
0.02338
S3
0.02335
0.02337

ETHGAS Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-0.08M
$1.64 M
$1.71 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.00M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.10 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.10 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.00M
7-Day Active Buys
$0.35 M
7-Day Active Sells
$0.34 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

ETHGAS Capital Flow

Net InflowGWEIUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-18$0.02 M0.02
2026-08-17-$0.04 M0.02
2026-08-16$0.01 M0.02
2026-08-15-$0.10 M0.02
2026-08-14$0.07 M0.03

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about ETHGAS

Trade ETHGAS (GWEI) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live ETHGAS price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
GWEI/USDT
$0.02329
$0.02329$0.02329
+4.53%
853.02K (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

GWEI-to-USD Calculator

Amount

GWEI
GWEI
USD
USD

1 GWEI = 0.02329 USD