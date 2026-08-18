ETHGAS Price(GWEI)
The live ETHGAS (GWEI) price today is ￡ 0.02329, with a 4.53% change over the past 24 hours. The current GWEI to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.02329 per GWEI.
ETHGAS currently ranks #105 by market capitalisation at ￡ 40.76M, with a circulating supply of 1.75B GWEI. During the last 24 hours, GWEI traded between ￡ 0.02215 (low) and ￡ 0.02412 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at ￡ 0.1578014694050922651, while the all-time low was ￡ 0.0093114622224011985.
In short-term performance, GWEI moved +0.34% in the last hour and -4.16% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 19.74K.
No.105
17.50%
0.01%
ETH
The current Market Cap of ETHGAS is ￡ 40.76M, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 19.74K. The circulating supply of GWEI is 1.75B, with a total supply of 10000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 232.90M.
+0.34%
+4.53%
-4.16%
-4.16%
Track the price changes of ETHGAS for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (GBP)
|Change (%)
|Today
|￡ +0.0007368
|+4.53%
|30 Days
|￡ -0.00674
|-22.45%
|60 Days
|￡ -0.08088
|-77.65%
|90 Days
|￡ -0.10621
|-82.02%
Today, GWEI recorded a change of ￡ +0.0007368 (+4.53%), reflecting its latest market activity.
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by ￡ -0.00674 (-22.45%), showing the token's short-term performance.
Expanding the view to 60 days, GWEI saw a change of ￡ -0.08088 (-77.65%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by ￡ -0.10621 (-82.02%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of ETHGAS (GWEI)?
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This analysis leverages AI models to evaluate ETHGAS recent price action, volume dynamics, and market sentiment. Real-time data processing highlights emerging trends and potential trading setups, supporting more informed and timely decisions.
Current overall sentiment in the GWEI market: bearish, bullish 45% | bearish 55%;
|Indicator Dimension
|Model Conclusion
|Proportion/Threshold
|Quick Take
|KDJ
|Golden Cross
|K > D
|Short-term momentum warming up, temperature rising.
|EMA Group
|7 Buy 0 Neutral 0 Sell
|≥ 80% Buy
|All MAs aligned upwards, short-term significantly above long-term.
|StochRSI
|20‑80
|Neutral Zone
|Normal pace, no extreme signals.
|MACD
|Dead Cross
|DIF < DEA
|Bearish momentum emerging.
|BOLL (20,2)
|Lower ≤ Price ≤ Middle
|Between lower and middle band
|Relatively weak, but not extreme.
|RSI (14)
|Neutral
|30‑70
|Within normal range, still has room.
|MA Group
|5‑6 Buy
|60‑80% Buy
|Majority of MAs pointing up, bullish alignment dominant.
|Pivot Point
|S2 ≤ Price < S1
|Between S2‑S1
|Below central pivot, entering low-price zone.
GWEI_USDT has been trading below the S1 pivot point of 0.02251 on the 4-hour timeframe. The current price of 0.02246 is situated within a narrow range formed by S2 and S1, with the price remaining beneath the central pivot level of 0.02318. The bullish MA group and EMA group are providing localized support. However, the indicator system shows directional divergence: short-term moving averages are signaling a buy, while MACD remains in a death cross pattern. RSI is currently in a neutral zone, and momentum distribution appears fragmented, with no clear resonance between fast and slow indicators. Volatility is contracting, and both KDJ and StochRSI values remain pending confirmation. The Bollinger Bands configuration also requires further validation. The immediate resistance level S1 is positioned at 0.02251, just 0.00005 away from the current price. A breakout above this level would likely test the central pivot at 0.02318, which lies 0.00072 away from the current price. The more distant resistance level R1 stands at 0.02354, while the nearest support level S2 is located at 0.02215—only 0.00031 away from the current price. A breakdown below this support could push the price toward the corresponding area of R2. Key price levels are densely clustered within a ±0.00035 range around the current price. Overall, the market is undergoing low-volatility consolidation, with bulls and bears locked in a tug-of-war within the existing pivot structure. The price has yet to break free from its bottom-range formation.
This content is generated by AI based on historical and current market data. It is for informational purposes only and does not constitute any investment advice.
In 2040, the price of ETHGAS could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of ￡ --.
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ETHGas is a blockspace infrastructure protocol that makes Ethereum gas a tradable commodity, enabling realtime block production, blockspace futures markets, and gas abstraction.
For a more in-depth understanding of ETHGAS, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
|Time (UTC+8)
|Type
|Information
|02-11 14:20:00
|Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
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|On-chain Data
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|Industry Updates
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|Industry Updates
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|Industry Updates
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|Industry Updates
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