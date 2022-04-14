Guru Network (GURU) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Guru Network (GURU), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Guru Network (GURU) Information Unleash the power of Web3 and AI Processors powered by Base Layer 3 Guru Network. DexGuru has transformed from a DeFi trading terminal into the Guru Network, using AI and Web3 to revolutionize data analytics and process orchestration. It serves as Multi-Chain AI Compute layer on Base Layer 3 and enables advanced, real-time solutions for decentralized finance and data-driven AI decision-making. Official Website: https://www.gurunetwork.ai Whitepaper: https://gurunetwork.ai/assets/img/litepapper_dexguru_network.pdf Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/address/0x525574c899a7c877a11865339e57376092168258

Guru Network (GURU) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Guru Network (GURU), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 1.40M All-Time High: $ 0.065 All-Time Low: $ 0.001318516087697797 Current Price: $ 0.001402

Guru Network (GURU) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Guru Network (GURU) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of GURU tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many GURU tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

