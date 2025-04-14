What is Guru Network (GURU)

Unleash the power of Web3 and AI Processors powered by Base Layer 3 Guru Network. DexGuru has transformed from a DeFi trading terminal into the Guru Network, using AI and Web3 to revolutionize data analytics and process orchestration. It serves as Multi-Chain AI Compute layer on Base Layer 3 and enables advanced, real-time solutions for decentralized finance and data-driven AI decision-making.

1 GURU to VND ₫ 63.07686 1 GURU to AUD A$ 0.0038868 1 GURU to GBP ￡ 0.0018696 1 GURU to EUR € 0.0021648 1 GURU to USD $ 0.00246 1 GURU to MYR RM 0.0108486 1 GURU to TRY ₺ 0.093603 1 GURU to JPY ¥ 0.3536004 1 GURU to RUB ₽ 0.2028762 1 GURU to INR ₹ 0.211683 1 GURU to IDR Rp 41.694909 1 GURU to KRW ₩ 3.5142822 1 GURU to PHP ₱ 0.140343 1 GURU to EGP ￡E. 0.1254354 1 GURU to BRL R$ 0.0143664 1 GURU to CAD C$ 0.0033948 1 GURU to BDT ৳ 0.2988654 1 GURU to NGN ₦ 3.9549666 1 GURU to UAH ₴ 0.1015488 1 GURU to VES Bs 0.17466 1 GURU to PKR Rs 0.69003 1 GURU to KZT ₸ 1.2739356 1 GURU to THB ฿ 0.0828528 1 GURU to TWD NT$ 0.07995 1 GURU to AED د.إ 0.0090282 1 GURU to CHF Fr 0.0020172 1 GURU to HKD HK$ 0.019065 1 GURU to MAD .د.م 0.0227796 1 GURU to MXN $ 0.0494706

The live price of Guru Network (GURU) is 0.00246 USD . The current market cap of Guru Network is $ 0.00 USD . The current circulating supply of Guru Network (GURU) is 0.00 USD . As of 2025-04-14 , the highest price of Guru Network (GURU) is 0.065 USD . The 24-hour trading volume of Guru Network (GURU) is $ 3.52K USD .

