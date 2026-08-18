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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on GUNZ, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on GUNZ, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

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GUNZ (GUN) Technical Analysis Today

GUNZ (GUN) Technical Analysis Today

The GUNZ Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into GUN's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about GUNZ's analysis below.

GUNZ (GUN) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.002967---17.17%-19.71%-76.99%
Know more about GUNZ Price

GUNZ Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of GUNZ across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Neutral
Sell 12
Neutral 3
Buy 11
Moving Averages:SellSell 10Neutral 0Buy 4
Technical Indicators:BuySell 2Neutral 3Buy 7
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.002966
0.002965
R2
0.002965
0.002964
R1
0.002964
0.002964
PP
0.002963
0.002963
S1
0.002962
0.002962
S2
0.002961
0.002962
S3
0.00296
0.002961

GUNZ Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-1.14M
$7.12 M
$8.26 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.02M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.67 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.65 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.04M
7-Day Active Buys
$1.47 M
7-Day Active Sells
$1.42 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

GUNZ Capital Flow

Net InflowGUNUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-18-$0.01 M0.00
2026-08-17$0.02 M0.00
2026-08-16$0.01 M0.00
2026-08-15-$0.26 M0.00
2026-08-14-$0.04 M0.00

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about GUNZ

Trade GUNZ (GUN) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live GUNZ price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
GUN/USDT
$0.002969
$0.002969$0.002969
-0.30%
30.22M (USDT)
GUN/USDC
$0.002967
$0.002967$0.002967
-0.30%
18.42M (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

GUN-to-USD Calculator

Amount

GUN
GUN
USD
USD

1 GUN = 0.002967 USD