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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on SUPERFORTUNE, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on SUPERFORTUNE, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

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SUPERFORTUNE (GUA) Technical Analysis Today

SUPERFORTUNE (GUA) Technical Analysis Today

The SUPERFORTUNE Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into GUA's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about SUPERFORTUNE's analysis below.

SUPERFORTUNE (GUA) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.04215---18.24%-29.75%-96.87%
Know more about SUPERFORTUNE Price

SUPERFORTUNE Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of SUPERFORTUNE across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Neutral
Sell 13
Neutral 2
Buy 11
Moving Averages:SellSell 10Neutral 0Buy 4
Technical Indicators:BuySell 3Neutral 2Buy 7
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.04235
0.04234
R2
0.04234
0.04234
R1
0.04234
0.04234
PP
0.04233
0.04233
S1
0.04233
0.04233
S2
0.04232
0.04233
S3
0.04232
0.04232

SUPERFORTUNE Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-0.65M
$1.28 M
$1.93 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.00M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.24 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.24 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.00M
7-Day Active Buys
$1.70 M
7-Day Active Sells
$1.70 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

SUPERFORTUNE Capital Flow

Net InflowGUAUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about SUPERFORTUNE

Trade SUPERFORTUNE (GUA) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live SUPERFORTUNE price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
GUA/USDT
$0.04215
$0.04215$0.04215
+1.49%
5.27M (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

GUA-to-USD Calculator

Amount

GUA
GUA
USD
USD

1 GUA = 0.04215 USD