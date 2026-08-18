SUPERFORTUNE Price(GUA)
The live SUPERFORTUNE (GUA) price today is ￡ 0.04214, with a 1.46% change over the past 24 hours. The current GUA to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.04214 per GUA.
SUPERFORTUNE currently ranks #271 by market capitalisation at ￡ 5.27M, with a circulating supply of 125.00M GUA. During the last 24 hours, GUA traded between ￡ 0.03988 (low) and ￡ 0.0449 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at ￡ 1.71827983844418385, while the all-time low was ￡ 0.0297955187506336465.
In short-term performance, GUA moved -0.62% in the last hour and -27.35% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 288.35K.
No.271
12.50%
BSC
The current Market Cap of SUPERFORTUNE is ￡ 5.27M, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 288.35K. The circulating supply of GUA is 125.00M, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 42.14M.
-0.62%
+1.46%
-27.35%
-27.35%
Track the price changes of SUPERFORTUNE for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (GBP)
|Change (%)
|Today
|￡ +0.0004427
|+1.46%
|30 Days
|￡ -0.01546
|-26.85%
|60 Days
|￡ -0.84944
|-95.28%
|90 Days
|￡ -1.38508
|-97.05%
Today, GUA recorded a change of ￡ +0.0004427 (+1.46%), reflecting its latest market activity.
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by ￡ -0.01546 (-26.85%), showing the token's short-term performance.
Expanding the view to 60 days, GUA saw a change of ￡ -0.84944 (-95.28%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by ￡ -1.38508 (-97.05%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of SUPERFORTUNE (GUA)?
Check out the SUPERFORTUNE Price History page now.
This analysis leverages AI models to evaluate SUPERFORTUNE recent price action, volume dynamics, and market sentiment. Real-time data processing highlights emerging trends and potential trading setups, supporting more informed and timely decisions.
Current overall sentiment in the GUA market: bullish, bullish 65% | bearish 35%;
|Indicator Dimension
|Model Conclusion
|Proportion/Threshold
|Quick Take
|KDJ
|Golden Cross
|K > D
|Short-term momentum warming up, temperature rising.
|EMA Group
|5‑6 Buy
|60‑80% Buy
|Majority of MAs pointing up, bullish alignment dominant.
|StochRSI
|> 80
|Overbought Zone
|Short-term rising too fast, watch for pullback risk.
|MACD
|Golden Cross
|DIF > DEA
|Bullish momentum emerging.
|BOLL (20,2)
|Lower ≤ Price ≤ Middle
|Between lower and middle band
|Relatively weak, but not extreme.
|RSI (14)
|Neutral
|30‑70
|Within normal range, still has room.
|MA Group
|5‑6 Buy
|60‑80% Buy
|Majority of MAs pointing up, bullish alignment dominant.
|Pivot Point
|S2 ≤ Price < S1
|Between S2‑S1
|Below central pivot, entering low-price zone.
GUA_USDT is trading at 0.04218 on the 4-hour timeframe. The price remains above the S2 pivot level of 0.04196, with the central axis at 0.04339 serving as a direct upper reference point. In the short term, the moving average group shows a bullish arrangement, and the EMA indicator confirms that buying pressure dominates. The MACD has formed a golden cross pattern, while the RSI remains in a neutral zone. Momentum distribution indicates that both fast and slow indicators are moving in the same direction. Volatility is holding steady at a normal level. Neither the KDJ nor the StochRSI values show any extreme divergence. Bollinger Bands are extending in parallel. The nearest resistance level at 0.04269 is 1.2% away from the current price, while the lower support level at 0.04196 is only 0.5% below the current price. The distant resistance reference at R1, positioned at 0.04412, lies 4.6% above the current price. Meanwhile, the key pivot point at 0.04339 is 2.7% away from the current price. Price action is currently oscillating and consolidating within this range, with bulls and bears temporarily balanced around the present price. The market is awaiting a directional breakout signal.
This content is generated by AI based on historical and current market data. It is for informational purposes only and does not constitute any investment advice.
In 2040, the price of SUPERFORTUNE could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of ￡ --.
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SUPERFORTUNE, incubated by Manta Labs, is an AI-powered Prediction Market engine that blends Chinese metaphysics with crypto markets to identify price patterns. GUA is the native utility token that is used for: Unlocking detailed fortune reports, Purchasing lucky charms such as fortune crystals, In-app payment currency.
For a more in-depth understanding of SUPERFORTUNE, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
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