SUPERFORTUNE Price Today

The live SUPERFORTUNE (GUA) price today is ￡ 0.04214, with a 1.46% change over the past 24 hours. The current GUA to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.04214 per GUA.

SUPERFORTUNE currently ranks #271 by market capitalisation at ￡ 5.27M, with a circulating supply of 125.00M GUA. During the last 24 hours, GUA traded between ￡ 0.03988 (low) and ￡ 0.0449 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at ￡ 1.71827983844418385, while the all-time low was ￡ 0.0297955187506336465.

In short-term performance, GUA moved -0.62% in the last hour and -27.35% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 288.35K.

SUPERFORTUNE (GUA) Market Information

Rank No.271 Market Cap ￡ 5.27M￡ 5.27M ￡ 5.27M Volume (24H) ￡ 288.35K￡ 288.35K ￡ 288.35K Fully Diluted Market Cap ￡ 42.14M￡ 42.14M ￡ 42.14M Circulation Supply 125.00M 125.00M 125.00M Max Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Total Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Circulation Rate 12.50% Public Blockchain BSC

The current Market Cap of SUPERFORTUNE is ￡ 5.27M, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 288.35K. The circulating supply of GUA is 125.00M, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 42.14M.