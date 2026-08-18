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The live SUPERFORTUNE price today is 0.04214 GBP.GUA market cap is 5,267,500 GBP. Track real-time GUA to GBP price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!The live SUPERFORTUNE price today is 0.04214 GBP.GUA market cap is 5,267,500 GBP. Track real-time GUA to GBP price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!

More About GUA

GUA Price Info

What is GUA

GUA Whitepaper

GUA Official Website

GUA Tokenomics

GUA Price Forecast

GUA History

GUA Buying Guide

GUA-to-Fiat Currency Converter

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SUPERFORTUNE Logo

SUPERFORTUNE Price(GUA)

1 GUA to GBP Live Price:

￡0.0307622
￡0.0307622￡0.0307622
+1.46%1D
GBP
SUPERFORTUNE (GUA) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-18 12:46:59 (UTC+8)

SUPERFORTUNE Price Today

The live SUPERFORTUNE (GUA) price today is ￡ 0.04214, with a 1.46% change over the past 24 hours. The current GUA to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.04214 per GUA.

SUPERFORTUNE currently ranks #271 by market capitalisation at ￡ 5.27M, with a circulating supply of 125.00M GUA. During the last 24 hours, GUA traded between ￡ 0.03988 (low) and ￡ 0.0449 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at ￡ 1.71827983844418385, while the all-time low was ￡ 0.0297955187506336465.

In short-term performance, GUA moved -0.62% in the last hour and -27.35% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 288.35K.

SUPERFORTUNE (GUA) Market Information

No.271

￡ 5.27M
￡ 5.27M￡ 5.27M

￡ 288.35K
￡ 288.35K￡ 288.35K

￡ 42.14M
￡ 42.14M￡ 42.14M

125.00M
125.00M 125.00M

1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000

1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000

12.50%

BSC

The current Market Cap of SUPERFORTUNE is ￡ 5.27M, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 288.35K. The circulating supply of GUA is 125.00M, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 42.14M.

SUPERFORTUNE Price History GBP

24-hour price change range:
￡ 0.03988
￡ 0.03988￡ 0.03988
24H Low
￡ 0.0449
￡ 0.0449￡ 0.0449
24H High

￡ 0.03988
￡ 0.03988￡ 0.03988

￡ 0.0449
￡ 0.0449￡ 0.0449

￡ 1.71827983844418385
￡ 1.71827983844418385￡ 1.71827983844418385

￡ 0.0297955187506336465
￡ 0.0297955187506336465￡ 0.0297955187506336465

-0.62%

+1.46%

-27.35%

-27.35%

SUPERFORTUNE (GUA) Price History GBP

Track the price changes of SUPERFORTUNE for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (GBP)Change (%)
Today￡ +0.0004427+1.46%
30 Days￡ -0.01546-26.85%
60 Days￡ -0.84944-95.28%
90 Days￡ -1.38508-97.05%
SUPERFORTUNE Price Change Today

Today, GUA recorded a change of ￡ +0.0004427 (+1.46%), reflecting its latest market activity.

SUPERFORTUNE 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by ￡ -0.01546 (-26.85%), showing the token's short-term performance.

SUPERFORTUNE 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, GUA saw a change of ￡ -0.84944 (-95.28%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

SUPERFORTUNE 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by ￡ -1.38508 (-97.05%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of SUPERFORTUNE (GUA)?

Check out the SUPERFORTUNE Price History page now.

Analysis for SUPERFORTUNE

This analysis leverages AI models to evaluate SUPERFORTUNE recent price action, volume dynamics, and market sentiment. Real-time data processing highlights emerging trends and potential trading setups, supporting more informed and timely decisions.

SUPERFORTUNE market trend today: bullish or bearish?

Current overall sentiment in the GUA market: bullish, bullish 65% | bearish 35%;

Indicator DimensionModel ConclusionProportion/ThresholdQuick Take
KDJGolden CrossK > DShort-term momentum warming up, temperature rising.
EMA Group5‑6 Buy60‑80% BuyMajority of MAs pointing up, bullish alignment dominant.
StochRSI> 80Overbought ZoneShort-term rising too fast, watch for pullback risk.
MACDGolden CrossDIF > DEABullish momentum emerging.
BOLL (20,2)Lower ≤ Price ≤ MiddleBetween lower and middle bandRelatively weak, but not extreme.
RSI (14)Neutral30‑70Within normal range, still has room.
MA Group5‑6 Buy60‑80% BuyMajority of MAs pointing up, bullish alignment dominant.
Pivot PointS2 ≤ Price < S1Between S2‑S1Below central pivot, entering low-price zone.

GUA_USDT is trading at 0.04218 on the 4-hour timeframe. The price remains above the S2 pivot level of 0.04196, with the central axis at 0.04339 serving as a direct upper reference point. In the short term, the moving average group shows a bullish arrangement, and the EMA indicator confirms that buying pressure dominates. The MACD has formed a golden cross pattern, while the RSI remains in a neutral zone. Momentum distribution indicates that both fast and slow indicators are moving in the same direction. Volatility is holding steady at a normal level. Neither the KDJ nor the StochRSI values show any extreme divergence. Bollinger Bands are extending in parallel. The nearest resistance level at 0.04269 is 1.2% away from the current price, while the lower support level at 0.04196 is only 0.5% below the current price. The distant resistance reference at R1, positioned at 0.04412, lies 4.6% above the current price. Meanwhile, the key pivot point at 0.04339 is 2.7% away from the current price. Price action is currently oscillating and consolidating within this range, with bulls and bears temporarily balanced around the present price. The market is awaiting a directional breakout signal.

This content is generated by AI based on historical and current market data. It is for informational purposes only and does not constitute any investment advice.

What factors influence SUPERFORTUNE's prices?

SUPERFORTUNE (GUA) prices are influenced by several key factors:

1. Market sentiment and investor confidence
2. Trading volume and liquidity levels
3. Overall cryptocurrency market trends
4. Project development updates and roadmap progress
5. Community engagement and adoption rates
6. Exchange listings and partnerships
7. Regulatory news affecting crypto markets
8. Bitcoin and major altcoin price movements
9. Token utility and use case demand
10. Supply dynamics and tokenomics structure

Why do people want to know SUPERFORTUNE's price today?

People want to know SUPERFORTUNE(GUA) price today for several key reasons: trading decisions, portfolio management, market timing, profit/loss tracking, and investment planning. Real-time price data helps traders identify entry/exit points, assess volatility, and make informed buy/sell choices.

Price Prediction for SUPERFORTUNE

SUPERFORTUNE (GUA) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of GUA in 2030 is ￡ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
SUPERFORTUNE (GUA) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of SUPERFORTUNE could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of ￡ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price SUPERFORTUNE will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for GUA price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking SUPERFORTUNE Price Prediction.

How to buy & Invest SUPERFORTUNE in United Kingdom

Ready to get started with SUPERFORTUNE? Buying GUA is quick and beginner-friendly on MEXC. You can start trading instantly once you have made your first purchase. To learn more, check out our full guide on how to buy SUPERFORTUNE. Below is a quick 5-step overview to help you begin your SUPERFORTUNE (GUA) Buying journey.

Step 1

Sign Up for an Account and Complete KYC

First, sign up for an account and complete KYC on MEXC. You can do so on MEXC's official website or the MEXC App using your phone number or email address.
Step 2

Add USDT, USDC, or USDE to Your Wallet

USDT, USDC, and USDE facilitate trading on MEXC. You can buy USDT, USDC, and USDE via bank transfer, OTC, or P2P trading.
Step 3

Head to Spot Trading Page

On the MEXC website, click on Spot at the top bar and search for your preferred tokens.
Step 4

Choose Your Tokens

With over -- tokens available, you can easily buy Bitcoin, Ethereum, and trending tokens.
Step 5

Complete Your Purchase

Enter the amount of tokens or the equivalent in your local currency. Click Buy, and SUPERFORTUNE will be instantly credited to your wallet.
How to Buy SUPERFORTUNE (GUA) Guide

What can you do with SUPERFORTUNE

Owning SUPERFORTUNE allows you to open more doors in terms of just buying and holding. You can trade BTC across hundreds of markets, earn passive rewards through flexible staking and savings products, or leverage professional trading tools to grow your assets. Whether you are a beginner or professional, experienced investor, MEXC makes it easy to maximise your crypto potential. Below are the top four ways you can make the most of your Bitcoin tokens

  • Explore the MEXC Spot Market

    Explore the MEXC Spot Market

    Trade 2,800+ tokens with ultra-low fees.

    Futures Trading

    Futures Trading

    Trade with up to 500x leverage and deep liquidity.

  • MEXC Launchpool

    MEXC Launchpool

    Stake tokens and earn amazing airdrops.

    MEXC Pre-Market

    MEXC Pre-Market

    Buy and sell new tokens before they are officially listed.

Trading with Extremely Low Fees on MEXC

Buying SUPERFORTUNE (GUA) on MEXC means more value for your money. As one of the lowest-fee crypto platforms on the market, MEXC helps you reduce costs from your very first trade.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is SUPERFORTUNE (GUA)

SUPERFORTUNE, incubated by Manta Labs, is an AI-powered Prediction Market engine that blends Chinese metaphysics with crypto markets to identify price patterns. GUA is the native utility token that is used for: Unlocking detailed fortune reports, Purchasing lucky charms such as fortune crystals, In-app payment currency.

SUPERFORTUNE Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of SUPERFORTUNE, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official SUPERFORTUNE Website
Block Explorer

Category :

AnalyticsBinance Alpha SpotlightBNB Chain Ecosystem

People Also Ask: Other Questions About SUPERFORTUNE

Page last updated: 2026-08-18 12:46:59 (UTC+8)

SUPERFORTUNE (GUA) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

Explore More about SUPERFORTUNE

GUA USDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on GUA with leverage. Explore GUA USDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalise on market swings.

Trade SUPERFORTUNE (GUA) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live SUPERFORTUNE price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
GUA/USDT
￡0.0309447
￡0.0309447￡0.0309447
+2.07%
6.84M (USDT)

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

GUA-to-GBP Calculator

Amount

GUA
GUA
GBP
GBP

1 GUA = 0.0307622 GBP